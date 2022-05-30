Amid rally row, Kerala PFI leader held for remarks against judges

The Kerala police arrested a senior Popular Front of India (PFI) leader for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Kerala high court judges for their criticism of the provocative slogans raised by a minor boy during the outfit’s May 21 rally in Alappuzha, officials said on Sunday.

Police said Yahya Thangal, a senior leader and state executive member of the PFI, was arrested after examining the video of his speech. The PFI had carried out a protest meeting after the boy’s father was arrested on Saturday, a week after the controversial rally.

In the latest video, Thangal was heard saying, “Courts are getting shocked easily now. High court judges are getting shocked after hearing the slogans of our Alappuzha rally...”

HT could not verify the authenticity of the video, which is reportedly from a rally held in Alappuzha on May 28.

According to police, Thangal has been booked under sections 153 A and C (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and is currently in police custody.

Thangal’s latest outburst is likely to come up before the court on Monday, and many legal experts said it could be a clear case of contempt.

On Friday, Kerala high court came down heavily on the organisers of the rally and directed the government to take strict action against those who raised provocative slogans and organised the event. The court also said the outfit should be held responsible for the acts of those who participated in the rally.

The PFI’s rally on May 21 in Alappuzha triggered a controversy after a video turned viral on social media. In the purported video, a small boy was seen sitting on the shoulders of a man and raising offensive slogans against other communities.

Police registered a case three days after the rally and arrested 26 people so far, including the father of the child.

Meanwhile, the state child welfare commission on Sunday said the boy would be given proper counselling.

Initially, the PFI disowned slogans and said they were not part of the printed slogans being distributed at the rally. However, later, some leaders justified the slogans, saying “they were directed against Sangh Parivar outfits, who are trying to take over major religious centres of Islam in north India.”