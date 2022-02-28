Amid row, case lodged against ABVP leader

Vijayapura police have registered an FIR against an Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) leader for allegedly giving a hate speech against Muslims.

Social media platform Twitter erupted on Friday after several verified users shared and condemned videos of ABVP leader Pooja Veerashetty allegedly calling for open violence against Muslims, particularly the six students opposing the hijab ban.

In the video, which has been widely circulated on the social media, Pooja can be purportedly heard calling for Muslim genocide at an event organised to protest against the recent murder of a Bajrang Dal member in Shivamogga. In the speech made in Vijayapura district on Thursday, during a function to moan Harsha, who was stabbed to death in Shivamogga district, the ABVP leader could be heard saying: “Those in hijabs will be cut into pieces.”

HD Ananda Kumar, superintendent of Vijayapura police, said cases have been filed under sections 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 504 (insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) and 506 (criminal Intimidation).

The officer, however, said no arrests have been made so far. When asked if she has been questioned, the officer said, “In due course of time” the accused will be quizzed. To a question on what the age and other details of the accused, police said they were “in the process of collecting them.”

In her controversial speech on February 24, Pooja said: “If you ask for water, Indians will give you juice. If you want milk, we will give you curd. But, if in India you want everyone to wear hijab, we will get Shivaji’s sword and cut you to pieces.”

“Our country is saffron. We are happy with all the arrests that have been made, but it’s not enough...if you (government) cannot do it... give us 24 hours...let the government give us just one hour...not just these six girls in hijab, we’ll cut 60,000 in hijab into pieces,” she said.

The six girls, she was referring to, are the students of a government pre-university college in Udupi, who after being denied to the college for wearing hijab moved to the High Court. Taking to the media on Friday, she claimed that she was not referring to “all Muslims” in her speech but only to those “wearing a hijab”.

“I was only referring to those six girls who have stirred a controversy for political gains and caused the death of innocent people,” Pooja said. “Muslims killed Harsha, isn’t it? That’s what I was referring to,” she told a news channel.

Even though there has been outrage on the social media demanding action against the ABVP leader, police in Vijayapura are yet to register an FIR against the leader.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has openly supported the leader’s statement, but in a media statement the VHP said: “It doesn’t want to blow the statement out of proportion.”

In December, the three-day religious gathering in Haridwar in which the speakers allegedly called for open violence against Muslims. As the videos went viral inviting massive condemnation and FIRs against the organisers.

