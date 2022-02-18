Naveen Patnaik rebuts rumours about health during temple visit, says ‘I am fine’

Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik on Friday visited the 11th century Lingaraj Temple, the largest temple in Bhubaneswar, and said he is in perfect health and “committed to serving the people of Odisha”. The chief minister’s visit comes against the background of swirling rumours within the opposition camp about his health.

The chief minister was accompanied by his private secretary VK Pandian, Bhubaneswar Police Commissioner Soumendra Priyadarshi and servitors of Lingaraj Temple.

“Whenever there are elections, there are these rumours. But I assure you that I am in perfect health and committed to serving the people of Odisha,” said the 75-year-old CM, after visiting the temple.

When asked if such rumours were being spread by the Opposition, Patnaik replied: “I don’t want to say anything more. As you know the Model Code of Conduct is on, one shouldn’t speak too much. But whenever there are rumours, you can be assured the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) is going to do very well.”

Patnaik’s visit to the Lingaraj Temple carries significance as the five-phase panchayat polls are underway and there is increased discussion over his health on social media sites.

However, BJP spokesperson Sajjan Sharma said the CM should start attending his office in Lok Seva Bhawan and Assembly proceedings regularly to prove his fitness. “He was re-elected as CM in 2019 for the 5th time. But since Covid-19 started in 2020, he has not gone to the assembly and the Lok Seva Bhawan office and has been attending all official meetings virtually. To show that he means business, he should start attending both,” said Sharma.

This is not the first time that the ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has had to face rumours about Patnaik’s health. In April 2019, the BJD released a video of Patnaik exercising and jogging to quell similar rumours ahead of the assembly and Lok Sabha polls. In the video, Naveen Patnaik was seen cycling and lifting dumbbells at Naveen Niwas. At the end of the over two-minute video, Patnaik said, “Getting ready to fight for the people of Odisha”.