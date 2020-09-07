Amid surge in Covid-19 deaths across India, Mizoram is yet to record any fatality

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 16:38 IST

Since the first recorded Covid-19 death from Karnataka in early March, in the past six months, India has recorded 71,642 fatalities associated with the disease.

But while the pandemic has claimed lives in all states and union territories—Mizoram in the country’s northeast has been an exception. The small state with a population of 10.91 lakh (2011 census), which recorded 1,114 Covid-19 positive cases till Sunday, is yet to witness any death due to the disease.

“Fortunately, we have had not Covid-19 deaths in our state yet. One reason for that could be the fact that most of the cases we have had till now have been of young people and very few above the age of 50,” said Dr. Eric Zomawia, mission director of National Health Mission (NHM) Mizoram.

“We have noticed that most patients in Mizoram have had no co-morbidity and been largely asymptomatic. Due to proper care at the hospitals and Covid-19 centres, they have been recovering well,” he added.

Mizoram recorded its first Covid-19 case on March 24, when a 50-year-old pastor who had returned from a trip to Netherlands, tested positive. After spending over a month in hospital he was found negative on April 27.

The state didn’t record any positive case after the first case for over two months when 12 new cases were recorded on June 2 nearly a month after the ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4.

“We have been lucky that most patients have been asymptomatic. As on Monday, we have 382 active cases, but none of them are admitted in intensive care unit (ICU),” said Mizoram health secretary H Lalengmawia.

When the Covid-19 pandemic started in the country, Mizoram didn’t have a testing laboratory and had to rely on labs in neighbouring states for tests. Now the state has one RT-PCR lab and another where True-Nat tests are conducted.

Till Sunday, 45,073 tests had been conducted across the state. The positivity rate in the state is just 2.47%. The state has conducted nearly 41,000 tests per million population, till Sunday.

“We were one of the first states to start screening at airports and also sealed the state’s international border points with Bangladesh and Myanmar very early preventing movement of people from those countries,” said Lalengmawia.

“The Mizo society is a very disciplined one and all guidelines issued by the state government regarding restrictions and safety have been scrupulously followed by the general public. That has helped us in containing the pandemic to manageable proportions,” he added.

Unlike most other states, civil society groups and the church (Mizoram has a Christian population of around 87%) have actively joined hands with the government in ensuring compliance of Covid-19-related guidelines and helping in tackling the disease.

“We have been working with close coordination with Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest organization in the state, which is helping us in manning the borders as well as implementation of lockdown guidelines across the state through its units,” said Lalengmawia.

“As Mizoram is a largely Christian community, the church is also playing a crucial role allowing us to set up quarantine centres in churches and schools run by them,” he added.

President of YMA Vanlalruata told HT that their organization, which has around 4.6 lakh members within and outside the state, has been actively involved since March in implementing government’s guidelines on Covid-19 both at the state’s borders and across the state.

“We have more 1,000 churches across Mizoram and several of them are being used as quarantine centres,” said Rev. K Lalrinmawia, executive secretary of Mizoram Presbyterian Church (MPC), the largest church body in the state.