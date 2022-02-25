Amid Ukraine-Russia crisis, Congress says important to discuss India-China border row

With Russian troops launching an offensive against Ukraine, the Congress on Thursday expressed concerns over India’s ongoing border standoff with China and called for an urgent debate on the matter.

“If the Chinese march into our country, we would want other countries to stand for us. If Ukraine expects us to speak to Russians, then at least we should try and be counted on the right side of the issue,” Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI.

India is among the few countries that haven’t criticised Russia’s actions of massing troops along the borders with Ukraine. At the UN Security Council, India has only expressed deep concern at the escalation of tension and called on all parties to exercise “utmost restraint” while stepping up diplomatic efforts to find a solution that ensures the “legitimate security interests” of all countries.

Another Congress lawmaker, Gaurav Gogoi, pointed out that the “sudden expansion” of Russian troops proved that a debate on India’s relations with China could not be avoided.

“Looking at the sudden expansion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the BJP government can no longer avoid the debate on China inside Parliament. Prime Minister Modi must discuss the Indo-China border conflict in the Parliament with different political parties and state his position,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) politburo leader Nilotpal Basu said the Centre’s “first priority” should be to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine. “We want to see all Indians safely removed from Ukraine. The government of India must do everything needed to bring them back,” he said.