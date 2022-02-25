Home / India News / Amid Ukraine-Russia crisis, Congress says important to discuss India-China border row
india news

Amid Ukraine-Russia crisis, Congress says important to discuss India-China border row

With Russian troops launching an offensive against Ukraine, the Congress on Thursday expressed concerns over India’s ongoing border standoff with China and called for an urgent debate on the matter.
An artist works on a painting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)
An artist works on a painting on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis in Mumbai on Thursday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 12:16 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

With Russian troops launching an offensive against Ukraine, the Congress on Thursday expressed concerns over India’s ongoing border standoff with China and called for an urgent debate on the matter.

“If the Chinese march into our country, we would want other countries to stand for us. If Ukraine expects us to speak to Russians, then at least we should try and be counted on the right side of the issue,” Congress MP and former diplomat Shashi Tharoor told news agency ANI.

India is among the few countries that haven’t criticised Russia’s actions of massing troops along the borders with Ukraine. At the UN Security Council, India has only expressed deep concern at the escalation of tension and called on all parties to exercise “utmost restraint” while stepping up diplomatic efforts to find a solution that ensures the “legitimate security interests” of all countries.

Another Congress lawmaker, Gaurav Gogoi, pointed out that the “sudden expansion” of Russian troops proved that a debate on India’s relations with China could not be avoided.

“Looking at the sudden expansion of Russian troops in Ukraine, the BJP government can no longer avoid the debate on China inside Parliament. Prime Minister Modi must discuss the Indo-China border conflict in the Parliament with different political parties and state his position,” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, CPI(M) politburo leader Nilotpal Basu said the Centre’s “first priority” should be to evacuate all Indians from Ukraine. “We want to see all Indians safely removed from Ukraine. The government of India must do everything needed to bring them back,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
Trending Topics to Follow
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 25, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out