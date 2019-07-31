Amit Shah asks BJP MPs to ‘mandatorily’ attend August 3 training session

india

There’s only one talking point in BJP circles these days- -what’s going to go down this weekend? Officially, it is called “Abhyas Varg’’ which roughly translates into “Practice Segment’’.

However, what is confusing many of the party’s parliamentarians is the insistence of the party bosses PM Narendra Modi and home minister Amit Shah that everyone from junior ministers to cabinet ministers attend. When a similar event was held in 2014, it was only for first time MPs. Hindustan Times spoke to several leaders who all said that they were completely in the dark about what to expect. MPs have had calls not just from the party office, but also from the legislative office and in some cases, a third reminder has come from senior ministers.

“It is extremely important that you attend,’’ said Shah while addressing MPs at the weekly parliamentary party meeting of the BJP on Tuesday. PM Modi said that he will attend the full session planned in the Parliament Library complex. “Don’t even bother asking to be excused on some pretext,’’ Shah said. “It will be rejected. I know that you won’t be able to go back to your constituencies but it will be worth it.’’ His comments have stoked speculation on what is planned. Some party leaders theorise that it could be an important announcement “You will have your breakfast here and also your dinner,’’ Shah said, “We will go back home only to sleep.’’

“It is inspiring that all top leaders are holding this training, so I feel enthused,’’ a minister said on condition of anonymity.

The big reveal about the agenda will come when the MPs report for the Abhyas Varg on Saturday. All that they have been told is that Shah and Nadda will be the ones who will be presenting the programme on the day.

