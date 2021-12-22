Amit Shah chairs meeting on cybercrime awareness

Home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday chaired the consultative committee of the ministry to address the progress made in responding to cybercrime threats over the last seven years with a focus on the initiatives launched to spread awareness against the rising number of cases, the government said in a press statement.

Ministers of state for home Nityanand Rai, Ajay Kumar Mishra and Nishith Pramanik and several senior officials of the home ministry, including the Union home secretary, also attended the meeting.

“The Government of India is committed to deal with every aspect of this new menace and as public representatives, it is the responsibility of all of us to try to spread awareness about cybercrimes,” Shah told the attendees, according to the statement.

The statement added that the work of setting up the infrastructure to deal with cybercrimes in the country had been completed up to the police post level. “The Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) has now been implemented in all 16,347 police stations of the country. In 99 per cent of the police stations, 100 per cent FIRs are being registered directly in the CCTNS. This also includes the newly established police stations,” the statement said.

Shah also highlighted that 40% of the work to make analytical tools against cybercrimes has been completed and efforts are being made to train police and lawyers to prevent cybercrimes. The press statement added that so far, more than 6 lakh complaints have been received on the National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) and 12,776 FIRs have been registered, while the National Cybercrime Threat Analysis Unit (NCTAU) has issued 142 cybercrime prevention advisories and has blocked 266 mobile apps.

According to the statement, members gave suggestions for further strengthening the response mechanism to deal with cybercrimes.