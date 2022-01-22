Amit Shah launches District Good Governance Index in 20 districts of J-K

Union home minister Amit Shah on Saturday launched the District Good Governance Index (DGGI) in Jammu and Kashmir, which is the first Union Territory to have such an index.

Shah launched the index in the presence of Union minister Jitendra Singh and Jammu and Kashmir's lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha.

Addressing the launch event virtually, Shah said, “I want to congratulate all residents of Jammu and Kashmir for the launch of the District Good Governance Index. This is an important day not just for J-K but for the entire India.”

Shah said the beginning of this index in Jammu and Kashmir will slowly expand to all other states and a good governance competition will start in every district of the country.

Shah said the index will benefit residents of Jammu and Kashmir in a big way as it will work towards improving the district machinery, make districts result-oriented and also improve their delivery mechanism.

“Under the index, the policies, schemes and programs of the central as well as the state governments have been monitored at the district level," the Union home minister said at the virtual launch event on Saturday.

“The index will rank the districts and also present their comparative picture. With this, officials evaluating their districts will get to know what areas have to be worked on,” Amit Shah said.

The District Good Governance Index, which has been launched for 20 districts of Jammu and Kashmir, has been prepared by the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances (DARPG) in partnership with the Union Territory's administration and is a major reform in bench-marking good governance at the district level.

According to an official statement, the DGCI is a significant step for timely collation and publication of statistics at the state/ district level.

It is expected that the index will provide a robust framework for evidence-based assessment of the performance of all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement added.

Previously, the Centre had released the National Good Governance Index on December 25 last year that indicated Jammu and Kashmir saw an increase of 3.7% in Good Governance Indicators from 2019 to 2021. The strong performance of J-K was also noted in the fields of commerce and industry, agriculture, judiciary and public infrastructure among others.