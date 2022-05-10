Amit Shah presents President’s Colour to Assam Police for meritorious service

Guwahati: Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday presented the President’s Colour to the Assam Police at a ceremonial function here.

Shah presented the President’s Colour to Assam Police at a function held at Nehru Stadium in Guwahati. Among those present were Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and DGP Bhaskar Jyoti Mahanta were present.

“I am very happy and proud to have presented the President’s Colour to Assam Police-a recognition which the force rightly deserves. In the past decades, the force has done exemplary work in fighting terror outfits like ULFA, NSCN and NDFB,” the home minister said in his address.

“Assam Police has done commendable work in bringing down illegal infiltration and cow smuggling across the international border. It has also done well to tackle the menace of drugs and illegal smuggling of coal, betel nuts and wood,” Shah added.

Shah said it was due to the efforts of the Centre and chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma that most militant outfits in the state have entered into peace agreements and the “day is not far when the entire state will be completely free from insurgency and violence”. “The Armed Forces Special Powers Act has been revoked from 23 districts, and partially from one district. I am confident that it will be completely withdrawn from the entire state soon,” he said, according to news agency PTI.

President’s Colour is a special flag which is given to a military, para-military or police unit as a mark of recognition for its services.

A replica of the flag presented to the unit can be worn as an insignia by all officers and ranks of the force on their uniform. The flag presented to Assam Police has a map of the state with its 36 districts, the Assam Police insignia and also the one-horned rhino - the state animal.

“It’s a glorious day for Assam Police and a reflection of professionalism and dedication to duty of the force. On this day, I pay my respects to the martyrs of Assam Police who have laid down their lives in the line of duty,” Sarma said.

Assam Police Is the country’s tenth state police force to be awarded the President’s Colour. The other nine states or union territories are Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra, Jammu & Kashmir, Tamil Nadu, Tripura, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana.

The presentation of President’s Colour to Assam Police coincides with the completion of one year of the BJP-led government in the state. Later in the day, Shah, who’s on a two-day visit to Assam, will address a public meeting to mark the first anniversary and lay the foundation stone for 5 projects.