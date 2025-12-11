Search
Thu, Dec 11, 2025
Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expected to visit Andamans for Savarkar event

PTI |
Published on: Dec 11, 2025 12:56 pm IST

Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expected to visit Andamans for Savarkar event

Sri Vijaya Puram, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat are expected to visit the Andaman and Nicobar Islands from Thursday, during which they will unveil a statue of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, a senior official said.

Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expected to visit Andamans for Savarkar event
Amit Shah, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat expected to visit Andamans for Savarkar event

Security has been beefed up in view of the high-profile visits, and traffic restrictions may be imposed in some areas, he said.

Bhagwat may have a brief interaction with the workers of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh at Dollygunj in Sri Vijaya Puram. This will be his first visit to the archipelago as a 'sarsanghchalak'.

Nearly two decades ago, Bhagwat had visited the islands as a 'sarkaryavah' , while this will be Shah's second visit to the archipelago, which he visited in January 2023 to commemorate the 126th birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

On December 12, both will unveil a statue of Savarkar at Beodnabad in South Andaman around 9.30 am, and in the evening, they will release a song on Savarkar in an event scheduled to be held at Dr B R Ambedkar Institute of Technology , the official said.

On December 13, Bhagwat may address a public gathering at ITF Ground in Sri Vijaya Puram in the evening, and he will leave the archipelago on December 14.

The Union home minister may leave the islands either on the night of December 12 or the next morning, he said.

The entire event will be organised by a Maharashtra-based business group to commemorate the 116th anniversary of the penning of Savarkar's iconic poem, 'Sagara Pran Talamala' . He wrote this poem in 1909.

Savarkar was jailed in the Cellular Jail in Port Blair by the British in 1911.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Check for Real-time updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News on Hindustan Times.
Follow Us On