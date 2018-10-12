Amit Shah targets Congress over ‘fake CD’ case in Chhattisgarh

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Amit Shah on Friday targeted Congress president Rahul Gandhi, asking if he was planning to form a government in Chhattisgarh under the leadership of a man who had “put women to shame” by allegedly making a fake obscene CD.

Addressing a gathering of nearly 20,000 party workers, Shah was referring to Chhattisgarh Congress chief Bhupesh Baghel, an accused in a case involving the circulation of a “fake CD” purportedly featuring a state BJP minister.

“I want to challenge the AICC (All India Congress Committee) president to clarify who will be leading the Congress in Chhattisgarh in the upcoming election,” Shah said.

The Congress is yet to formally declare its chief ministerial candidate in Chhattisgarh, which will go the polls in two phases—on November 12 and 20—for its 90-member Assembly.

“These polls will decide the future of the country. In 2019, the general election will be held. The Congress party has formed a ‘mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) against the Modi-led NDA. I appreciate Opposition’s courage, but I want to ask, how Rahul is dreaming of forming governments at the Centre and the state,” he asked.

Shah is on a two day visit to the state.

The BJP president accused Rahul Gandhi of supporting “urban naxals” arrested in connection with Bhima Koregaon violence. “...During investigation, details of purchase of mortars (guns) and evidence were recovered from their laptops, which suggest that they were planning to assassinate the PM. But as soon as they were arrested, Rahul started shouting that it was matter of freedom of expression,” Shah said.

Replying to Shah’s allegations, Congress spokesperson Sailesh Nitin Trivedi said, “The CD was made by BJP leader Kailash Muraraka not by Bhupesh Baghel , which is clearly mentioned in CBI’s chargesheet. Shah is misleading people because he has no issues and he knows that Raman Singh is not winning the elections. As far naxal issue is concerned, Congress has lost its veteran leaders fighting naxals and we don’t need any certificate from Shah.”

First Published: Oct 12, 2018 23:07 IST