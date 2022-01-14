Home / India News / Amit Shah worships cow in Gujarat on Makar Sankranti, says ‘got privilege…like every year’
  • Union home minister Amit Shah, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit to celebrate the harvest festival (also called Uttarayan), performed 'aarti' of the animal revered by Hindus.
Union home minister Amit Shah worships cow on Makar Sankranti at Ahmedabad's Jagannath Temple on Friday. (January 14, 2022) (Twitter/Amit Shah)
Published on Jan 14, 2022 10:21 PM IST
PTI | , New Delhi

Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday worshipped a cow at Ahmedabad's Jagannath temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and also offered prayers at the shrine. 

Shah, who is on a two-day Gujarat visit to celebrate the harvest festival (also called Uttarayan), performed 'aarti' of the animal revered by Hindus. 

"Cow worship is considered important in Sanatan Dharma. I got privilege of cow worship on this Uttarayan like every year at the Jagannath temple and received blessing of saints," the Lok Sabha MP from Gandhinagar tweeted. 

Shah also posted photos along with the tweet of his worship of cow and him offering prayers to Lord Jagannath at the temple.

The BJP leader every year flies kites with his family and party workers on the occasion of Uttarayan, but he refrained from doing so this year due to the death of a close relative. 

On Saturday, Shah will launch an organic farming scheme from Gujarat chief minister Bhupendra Patel's residence in Ahmedabad.

