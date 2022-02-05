Amruta Fadnavis says 3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic; Sena MP laughs

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavi's wife Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday claimed that 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening because of traffic jams as people can not give time to their families. Amruta, who is a banker and singer, also said that she expressed this concern as a common citizen, not as the wife of the former chief minister. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in that case Bengaluru people should avoid reading this as this can prove fatal for their marriages.

"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it," Amruta said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Amruta Fadnavis' claim is astonishing and she never heard this logic that traffic leads to divorces. "Amruta Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but I have heard this for the first time," the mayor said.

"Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Amruta Fadnavis slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over civic issues. On her Twitter, she regularly voices her opinion on several issues. Recently she questioned the city's infrastructure after the Kamala Building caught fire.

The cold war between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi is also not new. The duo have engaged in social media fight quite a few times earlier.