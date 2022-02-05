Home / India News / Amruta Fadnavis says 3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic; Sena MP laughs
india news

Amruta Fadnavis says 3% divorces in Mumbai are due to traffic; Sena MP laughs

Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said Bengaluru people then should not even read this as this would be fatal to their marriages. 
Amruta Fadnavis's divorce comment has evoked a sharp reply from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi.&nbsp;
Amruta Fadnavis's divorce comment has evoked a sharp reply from Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi. 
Published on Feb 05, 2022 02:22 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh

Former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavi's wife Amruta Fadnavis on Saturday claimed that 3% of divorces in Mumbai are happening because of traffic jams as people can not give time to their families. Amruta, who is a banker and singer, also said that she expressed this concern as a common citizen, not as the wife of the former chief minister. Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said in that case Bengaluru people should avoid reading this as this can prove fatal for their marriages.

"I am saying this as a common citizen. Once I go out I see several issues incl potholes,traffic. Due to traffic, people are unable to give time to their families & 3% divorces in Mumbai are happening due to it," Amruta said.

Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar said Amruta Fadnavis' claim is astonishing and she never heard this logic that traffic leads to divorces. "Amruta Fadnavis is the wife of our former chief minister. Her allegation is astonishing that traffic leads to divorce. There can be many reasons for divorce but I have heard this for the first time," the mayor said.

 

"Best (il)logic of the day award goes to the lady who claims 3% Mumbaikars are divorcing due to traffic on roads. Please take a holiday break rather than having a mind on brake..Bengaluru families please avoid reading this, can prove fatal for your marriages," Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote on Twitter.

This is not the first time that Amruta Fadnavis slammed the Maha Vikas Aghadi government over civic issues. On her Twitter, she regularly voices her opinion on several issues. Recently she questioned the city's infrastructure after the Kamala Building caught fire.

The cold war between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi is also not new. The duo have engaged in social media fight quite a few times earlier. 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mumbai priyanka chaturvedi
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out