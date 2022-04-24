AMU professor gets one-year jail in sexual misconduct case

AGRA: A court has sentenced a professor of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) to one-year rigorous imprisonment for making sexual remarks and unwelcome advances towards an Iranian research scholar in 2014.

Aligarh’s additional district judge Rajesh Bhardwaj, in his order dated April 21, quashed a trial court’s verdict acquitting Bilal Mustafa, a professor in the management department of AMU. The judge, however, allowed the bail application of Mustafa on personal bond of ₹25,000 and production of two sureties. HT has seen a copy of the court’s order.

A case was registered against Mustafa under Section 354A(i)(iv) (offence of making sexual remarks, unwelcome physical contact and advances) of the Indian Penal Code at the Civil Lines police station of Aligarh in 2014 on a complaint by the Iranian research scholar, who was being mentored by the accused professor.

The scholar, who had joined research work in 2013 under Mustafa, had first complained to the AMU administration and later to the Aligarh police.

An internal inquiry committee of AMU had given a clean chit to the professor but the police, after a probe, registered a case under relevant sections of IPC and the Information Technology Act in 2014.

The matter reached the trial court in 2015, but it acquitted the accused on September 17, 2018. Later, an appeal was filed against the acquittal. The appellate court, after hearing, held that the accused could not be acquitted on the basis of the clean chit given by the AMU committee.

The additional district judge observed that “foreign students come to India for education on the basis of its image, but the offence committed by the accused was sufficient to tarnish the image of India on the international forum”.

Holding the accused professor guilty, the court sentenced him for one-year rigorous imprisonment and ordered him to pay a penalty of ₹10,000, of which ₹5,000 is to be paid to the complainant for litigation expenses.

Reacting to the court order, AMU proctor Wasim Ali said no comment could be made on the judgment of the court and it was open to the faculty member, who has been released on bail, to go in appeal against the order.

“We have to study the implications of the court’s order in the light of rules and by-laws of the university and then only future course would be decided,” Ali added.