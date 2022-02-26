AMU takes U-turn, says final decision on common entrance test still pending

Days after announcing that it will not participate in the common entrance test for admission to central universities that will be conducted from the coming academic year, the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Saturday took a U-turn and said that the “final decision” about its participation was still pending.

According to the statement, the academic council of the University in a special meeting held on December 4, 2021 decided to constitute a committee to take a decision regarding AMU’s participation in the common entrance test. “Under authorisation of the academic council, the Vice Chancellor constituted a committee which was notified vide office memo (C) 925 dated 21.12.2021. The report of the committee is still awaited which will be placed before the academic council to take a final decision in participation of AMU in CU-CET,” the statement said.

Earlier on Wednesday, University spokesperson Shafey Kidwai told HT that the AMU had decided to not participate in the common entrance exam and maintain the status-quo on its admission policy as the case on its minority status is subjudice. He also said that the proposal regarding the common entrance exam was placed before the University’s academic council as well. “The council members decided to continue with the existing admission policy till the case is subjudice,” he had said.

Under Article 30 of the Constitution, all minorities, whether based on religion or language, have the right to establish and administer educational institutions of their choice. A case regarding AMU’s minority status is subjudice in the Supreme Court.

When contacted on Saturday, Kidwai said, “The committee report is still pending. It was an inadvertent omission on our part earlier.”

The Ministry of Education has already announced that it will conduct a Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from academic session 2022-23.

Several universities, including Delhi University, and Jawaharlal Nehru University, have already decided that their admissions will be through CUET.

The ministry will soon issue a notification regarding the common entrance test. The computerised test will be conducted by the national testing agency (NTA) in 13 languages. The test is likely to be held in June-July.

