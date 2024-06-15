Noida woman claims she found centipede inside Amul ice cream ordered online

Days after a piece of a “human finger” was found inside an ice cream cone in Mumbai, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Noida has alleged that she found a centipede inside an ice cream box. The resident, identified as Deepa, said that she had ordered a box of Amul ice cream through Blinkit. (X)

The resident, identified as Deepa, said that she had ordered a box of Amul ice cream through online delivery platform Blinkit. When she opened the ice cream pack, she found the frozen centipede inside.

She also recorded the incident and shared it on social media, which has since gone viral.

Deepa claims that she immediately contacted Blinkit regarding the incident, which refunded her amount.

She said that the quick-commerce service has assured her that a representative of Amul would contact her about the incident, but added that no one has reached out so far.

"So far no representative of Amul has reached out to me," she was quoted as saying by Tricity Today. “I'm waiting for their response. If I don't receive any response, I will approach local authorities.”

Earlier this week, a piece of a human finger was found inside an ice cream cone ordered by a doctor from a shop in Mumbai on Wednesday.

According to the complainant, Brandon Ferrao, his sister had come to visit, and he had ordered three ice creams from Yumno Ice Creams through an online grocery delivery app.

In his statement to the police, he said as he took a bite of his butterscotch cone, he felt something unusual in his mouth. On checking properly, he was shocked to see a piece of finger-like flesh jetting out of the cone. Talking about the distressing experience, Ferrao said, “It was like someone’s finger was in my mouth, it was appalling."

He then clicked a photo of the ice cream cone and cone and sent it to the Instagram page of the company. The customer care executives of the ice cream company called Ferrao and told him they were investigating the matter. However, till evening, when the complainant did not get any response from the company, he registered a complaint.

Based on Ferrao’s complaint, the Malad police booked unbeknown executives of the ice cream company under sections 272 (adulteration of food article), 273 (selling food or drink which has become noxious) and 336 (rash and dangerous act endangering human life) of the Indian Penal Code and are further conducting a probe. The piece of flesh was sent to a forensic science laboratory.