Amul increases price of milk by 2 per litre

Published on Feb 28, 2022 11:42 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ahmedabad

Cooperative GCMMF, which markets the milk and milk products under the Amul brand, has increased milk prices by 2 per litre with effect from March 1 due to rise in input cost, it said in a statement on Monday.

“The increase of 2 per litre translates into 4% increase in MRP which is much lower than average food inflation,” the statement added.

In Ahmedabad and Saurashtra markets of Gujarat, the price of Amul Gold will be 30 per 500 ml, Amul Taaza will be 24 per 500 ml, and Amul Shakti will be at 27 per 500ml.

“It is worthwhile to note that in the last 2 years Amul has made only 4% increase per annum in prices of its fresh milk category,” GCMMF said.

This price hike is being done due to rise in costs of energy, packaging, logistics and cattle feed that has led to an increase in the overall cost of operation and milk production.

“Considering the rise in input costs, our member unions have also increased farmers’ price in the range of 35 to 40 per Kg fat which is more than 5% over previous year,” the statement said.

GCMMF had last hiked milk prices in July 2021 by 2 per litre.

