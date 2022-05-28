2 terrorists killed in J&K's Anantnag, 'incriminating materials' found: Police

Two terrorists have been neutralised in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, J&K Police tweeted Saturday evening, adding that arms and ammunition had been recovered and a search of the area is underway. Minutes earlier the police had said 'encounter has started at Shitipora, Bijbehara area of Anantnag. Police and security forces are on the job'.

Acting on specific inputs about the presence of terrorists in the Shitipora area of Bijbehara in the south Kashmir district, security forces had launched a cordon and search operation there, a police official was quoted by PTI.

The officials said forces were conducting searches when they were fired upon and they retaliated. In the ensuing encounter the two terrorists were killed.

Meanwhile, four terrorists linked to the Lashkar-e-Taiba group were killed in two separate encounters in Srinagar and Awantipore late Friday night.

Police said the terrorists shot dead in Awantipore were involved in the killing of television actor Amreen Bhat in Budgam on Wednesday evening.

They were identified as Shahid Mushtaq Bhat of Hafroo Chadoora in Budgam district and Farhan Habib of Hakripora in Pulwama.

2 LeT terrorists linked to Kashmir YouTuber Amreen Bhat’s killing shot dead

In the Srinagar operation, police gathered inputs about the movement of terrorists from south Kashmir to Srinagar city and tracked their presence.

"A special and small team of police launched a cordon and search operation… During the search, as the presence of terrorists was ascertained… terrorists fired indiscriminately upon search party… In the ensuing encounter, two terrorists of proscribed terror outfit LeT were killed," a police spokesman said.

The terrorists killed in that operation were later identified as Shakir Ahmad Waza and Afreen Aftab Malik, both of Trenz Shopian.

With input from PTI

