Port Blair, The Fisheries department of Andaman and Nicobar Islands in collaboration with the Marine Police Force has launched a joint awareness programme on coastal security in the archipelago, an official said. Andaman fisheries, police launch joint coastal security awareness operation

The programme, which was launched on Saturday at the Fisheries Training Centre located at Marine Hill here, will be a continuous task, and it was aimed to enhance understanding and preparedness regarding coastal security threats such as smuggling, illegal immigration, piracy, terrorism, and other unlawful activities in the maritime domain, the official said.

The training was specifically designed for Area Fishery Officers and Sagar Mitras across all three districts - South Andaman, North and Middle Andaman and Nicobar.

Director of Fisheries Jagtap Kalyani Rajendra emphasised the importance of sensitising fisheries officials on coastal security matters and highlighted the crucial role played by the Fisheries department in maintaining vigil along the coastline.

She also highlighted the importance of multiple stakeholders like police, fisheries, other coastal security agencies and coastal communities to build an integrated coastal surveillance network.

"I would like to request all concerned officers to remain alert, proactive, and responsive in identifying and reporting any suspicious activity during their field visits and interactions with fishermen," she said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police , Marine Police Force, M K Shukla stressed the importance of field-level awareness and quick response, stating that many untoward incidents could be prevented through timely alertness and effective inter-agency coordination.

"I would like to advise fishermen to operate in pairs or groups while venturing into distant waters to ensure their greater safety during fishing activities. Also, extra alertness and security are required, particularly in and around Fish landing centres and harbours to neutralise any potential threat," he said.

