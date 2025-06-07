Port Blair, The Lieutenant Governor of Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Vice Chairman of Islands Development Agency , Admiral D K Joshi has approved major reforms in the Revenue department by discontinuing 'No Dues Certificate' and 'Non-Encumbrance Certificate' while registering a property. Andaman LG orders discontinuation of 'No dues certificate' while registering property

A statement issued by the Lieutenant Governor's office on Friday claimed that the decision was taken to promote ease of doing business.

"The discontinuation of 'No Dues Certificate' and 'Non-Encumbrance Certificate' will be effective from June 9," it said.

While elaborating more, a senior Raj Niwas official, said, "Earlier, these certificates were mandatory while registration of any property to ascertain any revenue due. The administration under the guidance of Lieutenant Governor felt that since the Sub-Registrar verifies revenue receipts during property registration, there is no need to get separate 'No Dues Certificate' and 'Non-Encumbrance Certificate'. This will bring a huge relief for the Islanders."

Another major decision taken by the Lieutenant Governor was the abolition of 'valuation certificates'.

"All concerned officials were asked to discontinue 'valuation certificates' which they used to ask during property-related matters. No other states and union territory follows this practice and therefore it will also be disconnected. Property valuation will now be based strictly on notified circle rates, taking into account various determining factors," the official statement said.

It further said, "In an effort to improve fuel accessibility across the islands, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Integrated Development Corporation Limited has been authorized to open new petrol pumps wherever demand exists. Necessary approvals will be taken as required, enabling a more demand-driven approach to fuel distribution.".

The Lieutenant Governor also discontinued the Revenue Department's mandatory annual survey requirement for boat license renewal with immediate effect.

"With the implementation of the new Inland Vessels Act and associated rules, the responsibility for vessel surveys now lies with the chief surveyor or designated surveyors of inland vessels, not with the Revenue department," the official statement added.

