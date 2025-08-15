Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands Lieutenant Governor Admiral DK Joshi on Friday said the Union Territory recorded its highest-ever tourist footfall this year with domestic visitors increasing by 41 per cent and foreign arrivals by 27 per cent over 2024. Andaman LG outlines achievements, island's economic hub vision in Independence Day speech

Delivering his Independence Day address here, Admiral Joshi, who is also the vice-chairman of the Islands Development Agency , outlined an ambitious vision to transform the islands into a major economic and strategic hub in the Indo-Pacific region.

The administration has invited bids for developing five-star luxury resorts at Megapode Resort, Aves Island, Shaheed Dweep, Long Island, and Smith Island under the PPP mode, adhering to global environmental norms and an investor meet is scheduled shortly, he added.

In a major boost to connectivity, seaplane services linking Port Blair, Swaraj Dweep, Shaheed Dweep, Long Island, Hut Bay, and Mayabunder will commence under UDAN-5.5, with three water aerodromes to be completed by September, he said.

A civil terminal at Shibpur and Car Nicobar are ready, while Campbell Bay will be operational by October. Commercial helicopter services to connect 11 tourist islands and a dedicated yacht marina are also in the pipeline, he said.

The Lt Governor announced incentives for international flights from Port Blair, including a complete waiver of User Development Fee in the first year and significant reductions over the next two years.

"The VAT on aviation turbine fuel is already exempt, with proposals for further concessions sent to the defence ministry," he said.

Highlighting on investments, the Lt Governor said over ₹1.5 lakh-crore has been invested in IDA projects over the past seven years, with 15 of 54 projects completed, including the Chennai Andaman Nicobar Islands-Submarine Cable Optical Fibre Cable project and the Azad Hind Fauj Setu Bridge.

Key decisions from the seventh IDA meeting include achieving 100 per cent renewable power generation by 2029 and full coverage under PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana by 2027, he said.

"The ₹92,000-crore Great Nicobar Island project — featuring a green-field airport, international container trans-shipment terminal, power plant, and township — is progressing, with DPRs prepared and site works advancing. Offshore oil exploration has been approved in 3.81 lakh sq km of previously restricted waters, with promising hydrocarbon prospects identified," he said.

The islands have also gained national recognition, with 86 per cent of hotels in Port Blair receiving Swachhata Green Leaf Ratings, and seven local products, including Nicobar Tribal Virgin Coconut Oil, awarded GI tags. Efforts are on to register 18 more traditional products, he said.

"Under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana, an amount of ₹3.31 crore has been disbursed to 13,296 beneficiaries, taking the total amount disbursed to farmers so far to more than ₹56.92 crore. The constructions of a wholesale-cum-retail fish market at Bathubasti and Modern Fishing Harbour at Mayabunder at a cost of ₹209 crore will further strengthen the fish farming infrastructure," he added.

"Significant reforms in ease of doing business include GIS-based industrial estate portals, extended factory license validity, and the removal of multiple certification requirements," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.