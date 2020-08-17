e-paper
Andaman & Nicobar Islands Covid-19 tally rises to 2,399

Andaman & Nicobar Islands Covid-19 tally rises to 2,399

Of the total 2,399 Covid-19 cases, active are 1,145 as 1,226 people have recovered from the disease and 28 have died, the official said.

india Updated: Aug 17, 2020 14:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Port Blair
Ninety-eight more people recovered from Covid-19 in the Andaman & Nicobar Islands in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,226, the official added.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Andaman and Nicobar Island rose to 2,399, with 93 more people testing positive for coronavirus, an official said on Monday.

All the new cases were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Of the total 2,399 Covid-19 cases, active are 1,145 as 1,226 people have recovered from the disease and 28 have died, the official said.

Ninety-eight more people recovered from Covid-19 in the Union territory in the last 24-hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,226, the official added.

