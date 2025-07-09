Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday demanded that all the institutions that were allotted land in the greenfield capital city of Amaravati must complete their construction projects within the stipulated timelines, highlighting that not even a single day beyond the deadline will be acceptable. Andhra CM demands Amaravati land allottees to complete projects on time

Reviewing land allotments to several public and private sector players within the Capital Region Development Authority limits on Tuesday, the chief minister categorically conveyed that the land allottees must begin construction.

"Those who have taken land must begin construction as committed. You must finish within two-and-a-half to three years. Not a day beyond the specified deadline will be acceptable," a statement quoted Naidu as saying.

As many as 72 institutions, which included educational institutions, hotels, Central government offices, RBI, banks and others were allotted 948 acres of land in Amaravati.

Schools, universities, healthcare providers, government offices, HUDCO, religious and IT park operators also received land.

The Telugu Desam Party supremo took stock of the progress in construction across land allottees, seeking detailed information on their execution plans and project readiness.

As many as 61 institutions participated in the review meeting, with several of them joining virtually.

Naidu had detailed interactions with each institution regarding the start and end dates of their respective construction projects.

All the institutions that have received land here are not just occupants, they are partners in this historic development journey, said Naidu, adding that world-renowned companies and institutions are coming to Amaravati.

According to the chief minister, institutions arriving in the greenfield capital city will stand to benefit from multiple strategic advantages by being part of this capital ecosystem.

Promising full support, he vowed that there will be no delay and underscored that a single window system will expedite permissions.

"If any official delay occurs, feel free to approach me directly," he asserted.

Observing that Amaravati will be a key financial hub with fintech and economic service companies forming its core, Naidu welcomed suggestions on how to make it a financial nerve centre.

Meanwhile, several organisations sought additional land allocations while some hospitality players requested for up to 2.5 acres of extra land to build convention centres.

Others sought extra land for parking facilities and representatives from the postal department requested land for a training centre for Andhra Pradesh and Telangana staff.

Likewise, many organisations also shared their employment projections, outlining how many people they would hire post-construction.

Institutions gave specific timelines for beginning work and detailed their campus blueprints while representatives from BITS Pilani presented their design plan, the statement said.

Three institutions promised to begin work in July, 15 in two months, 13 in five months and 17 within six months, while 10 have already begun construction and three completed their buildings, the statement added.

Already sitting on a land bank of 54,000 acres for the greenfield capital city, the TDP-led NDA government is in the process of pooling another 40,000 acres in its endeavour to build a megapolis by combining Mangalagiri, Vijayawada, Guntur and Tadepalli with Amaravati.

