Andhra CM inaugurates new DBT scheme for EBC women

Under the latest scheme, the state government will provide ₹45,000 to each woman from OC communities in the 45-60 years age group in 3 tranches – ₹15,000 per annum for three years.
Launching the scheme, named YSR EBC Nestham, at his camp office at Tadepalli in Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh chief minister Jagan Mohan Reddy transferred 589 crores directly into the account of 392,674 women beneficiaries. (ANI)
Published on Jan 25, 2022 11:51 PM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday started a direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme for financial upliftment of women belonging to the Economically Backward Classes (EBC) amongst open category (OC).

Launching the scheme, named YSR EBC Nestham, at his camp office at Tadepalli in Amaravati, the chief minister transferred 589 crores directly into the account of 392,674 women beneficiaries.

Jagan said the YSR EBC Nestham was not an election promise, nor was it included in the YS Congress Party’s manifesto. “It has been brought with the intention of uplifting poor women from the upper castes, including Reddy, Kamma, Arya Vysya, Kshatriya, Velama, Brahmin, and other OC communities,” he said.

Under the latest scheme, the state government will provide 45,000 to each woman from OC communities in the 45-60 years age group in 3 tranches – 15,000 per annum for three years.

Jagan said the scheme aimed at improving the livelihood and financial empowerment of women from the EBC category. “This is the first of its kind scheme to benefit the poor women from upper castes,” he said.

Stating that his government was fulfilling the objectives of the welfare state envisaged in the Constitution, the chief minister said in the last two and a half years, several women-centric schemes like Amma Vodi (cash incentive for women for sending their children to schools), Swechha (free Sanitary Napkins for Adolescent), YSR Cheyutha (Financial assistance for SC/STs), YSR Aasara, YSR Sunna Vaddi, YSR Pension Kanuka, and the distribution of wholesome nutritious food for holistic nutrition (for the health care of pregnant women, nursing mothers, and children).

“To ensure that women become self-sufficient, the state government brought out EBC Nestham. These women from OC category families who come from economically unsound circumstances deserve a platform where they can become financially self-sufficient and support their families in any way they can,” he said.

He pointed out that over 51% of nominated posts had been given to women in Andhra Pradesh. “As a person who strongly believes that if a woman is happy, healthy, and content, the community around her will flourish, we are taking steps forward,” Jagan added.

