Andhra CM Jagan announces 23% pay hike for staff, enhances retirement age to 62 years

The YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh on Friday announced a hike of 23 per cent in the salary of all the state government employees and increased their retirement age from 60 years to 62 years.

The chief minister made the announcement after holding discussions with the representatives of the employees’ unions, along with the officials of the finance ministry.

Last month, an official committee headed by chief secretary Sameer Sharma had recommended a pay hike of 14.29 per cent, but after a series of discussions with the officials and employees’ unions, Jagan decided to grant a fitment (hike in basic pay) of 23 per cent.

He announced that the revised pay structure would be with retrospective effect from July 1, 2018, but the monetary benefits will be applied from 1-4-2020.

The enhanced pay scale along with pending DA’s will be effective from January 2022 he said and added that the decision shall put an additional burden of ₹10,247 crore on the State treasury. Also, all the pending arrears like PF, GLI, leave encashment will be cleared by April 2022.

Jagan said the increase in retirement age from 60 years to 62 years was aimed at making better use of their services, which will be implemented from this January.

With regard to the demand of the employees to do away with contributory pension scheme (CPS), the chief minister said that a decision will be made by the end of June, as a Cabinet Subcommittee has already been laid.

Further, the chief minister assured that jobs would be provided to family members of the employees who died of Covid-19, under compassionate grounds by the end of June and also constituted a committee with the chief secretary to revamp the employee health scheme (EHS) for better implementation and told to resolve the issues within two-weeks.

For those employees working in the Village and Ward Secretariats a revised pay scale will be given from July this year after the completion of probation and confirmation process by June 30.

He also announced to provide houses to those employees who don’t own a house by reserving 10 percent of the plots in MIG layouts in Jagananna Smart Townships and 20 percent rebate will be provided. The constituency will be treated as a unit and affirmed that no employee will be deprived of housing.

