Andhra CM Jagan focusses on welfare schemes, more role in government to weaker sections

It was yet another year of consolidation of power for YSR Congress party president and Andhra Pradesh chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who will be completing three years in office on Tuesday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The year has also thrown up a series of challenges, administratively and financially, for the young chief minister, and they might only compound in the coming years and test his leadership abilities, according to political analysts.

In the third year of the Jagan government, the YSRCP continued to establish its supremacy over its political rivals, particularly the main opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP), in the rural and urban local body elections and also in the by-election to Badvel assembly seat in Kadapa district, which was held in November.

In the zilla parishad and mandal (block parishad) elections, results of which were declared in September 2021, the YSRCP bagged 505 of the 515 Zilla Parishad Territorial Constituencies (ZPTCs) and 5,998 of the 7,219 Mandal Parishad Territorial Constituencies (MPTCs).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In the municipal elections held in November, the YSRC notched up a landslide victory – by winning 84 out of 87 urban panchayats and municipalities, besides all 13 municipal corporations.

But the major psychological victory of Jagan was to conquer Kuppam, the assembly constituency of TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu, by winning 19 out of 25 wards in Kuppam municipality, besides 75 out of 89 gram panchayats, 62 out of 65 MPTCs and all four ZPTCs in the constituency.

Welfare agenda, priority to weaker sections

The biggest winning factor for Jagan is his welfare agenda envisaged in his pre-election manifesto in the name of “Navaratnalu,” which he has been implementing for the last three years, thereby consolidating his vote bank at the grassroots level.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A slew of populist schemes, most of them being direct benefit transfer (DBT) schemes, introduced in the first year of his rule, continued for the third consecutive year and government functionaries say the schemes fetched Jagan huge mileage in the local body elections.

His welfare schemes touched every section of the society – Amma Vodi for mothers who send their children to schools, Rythu Bharosa for farmers, pensions for the old-aged and disabled, Vidya Deevena for students in the form of fee reimbursement, and YSR Sunna Vaddi scheme for women self-help groups, among others.

Besides, welfare schemes for weavers, lawyers, auto-rickshaw drivers, hawkers, and fishermen, among others, brought them under the vote bank for the YSRCP. The launch of Jagananna Housing on December 25, seeking to provide housing for three million poor, brought massive goodwill for Jagan, government functionaries claim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“In the last three years, the state government has disbursed about ₹1.85 lakh crore to various sections of people under welfare schemes. This is unprecedented in the history of the state,” claimed state finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy.

The establishment of village and ward secretariats to bring the administration to the villages and towns has helped Jagan to bring the administration to the doorstep of the people. The appointment of over 300,000 village and ward volunteers, mostly YSRCP workers, helped Jagan expand his party network to every nook and corner of the state.

At the same time, right from the beginning, Jagan has been focussing on winning over the weaker sections. As he had done in the formation of his first cabinet, Jagan used the same formula while reshuffling his cabinet on April 11 this year, by increasing the representation of weaker sections to 68%. Out of 25 ministers in the new cabinet, there are 11 OBCs, five SCs and one ST.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He followed the same principle even in the appointment of YSRC leaders in the nominated posts in various government corporations. Out of 135 nominated posts filed up in July 2021, 68 were filled up with women. In all, 77 posts have gone to SCs, STs, OBCs and minorities.

This “social justice” agenda of Jagan has helped him get strong footing at the grassroots level. “He has ensured that every section of the society, including upper castes like Brahmins, Kapus abd Reddys, and minorities is covered in his scheme of things,” said political analyst Ramakrishna Sangem said.

In an obvious attempt to consolidate his hold among the weaker sections in the coming years, Jagan commenced a four-day “Samajika Nyaya Bheri” Yatra (a tour to campaign social justice), starting from May 26. As many as 17 ministers belonging to OBC, SC, ST and minorities took up whirlwind tour from Srikakulam to Anantapur to address a series of meetings to campaign about how the Jagan government has been giving top priority to the weaker sections.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Setbacks and challenges

However, it has not been a smooth ride for the Jagan government, as it suffered a series of setbacks on the legal front. In July last year, the Supreme Court upheld the order of the state high court striking down the CID probe into the alleged insider trading in Amaravati during the land pooling for the state capital.

But the biggest setback was the state high court order of March 3 upholding Amaravati as the only capital region of the state, stating that the state legislature has no competence to pass a law shifting the capital to elsewhere or form three capitals for the state. The Jagan government has not yet challenged this order in the Supreme Court.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The ongoing CBI case in the murder of Jagan’s uncle Y S Vivekananda Reddy on March 15, 2019 was also an embarrassment to Jagan, as the agency arrested a few YSRC leaders close to Jagan’s cousin and Kadapa MP Y V Avinash Reddy.

While the Jagan government has focussed more on implementing his welfare agenda, it has resulted in a drain on the state exchequer and the state had to go in for more and more public borrowings. According to the state budgetary documents, the public debt of the state touched ₹3.89-lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of almost ₹40,000 crore compared to previous year.

The state finance minister said the Covid-19 pandemic for two consecutive years resulted in a drop in revenue of ₹8,000 crore in 2020-21, while the state had to spend an additional amount of ₹7,120 crore on tackling the pandemic. “The fall in revenue, increase in the establishment costs, interest payments and welfare commitments resulted in a stress on finances,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Another major challenge Jagan had to face was the implementation of pay revision commission for the state government employees. It announced a pay hike of around 24 per cent that imposed an additional burden of over ₹10,000 crore annually on the state exchequer. The employees went up in arms against the government on PRC arrears, DA arrears, etc. Though they withdrew the strike plan, the discontent among the employees is still continuing.

“Going by the present pace of borrowings, the public debt of the state would go up to ₹8 lakh crore by next two years. A debt of over ₹5 lakh to over ₹6 lakh was hanging over every family right now. The treasury was remaining empty all the time. The Jagan government had to get ways and means advances and over draft from the RBI frequently. The chief minister is desperate to sell public assets to make more money,” TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu said at the party conclave Mahanadu on Saturday.

The Jagan government brushed aside this allegation. “The opposition is constantly spreading canards against the government and creating hurdles though litigations and false campaigns. Braving the pandemic, the government has kept the wheels of economy rolling without neglecting welfare activities,” an official note from the CMO said on Sunday.

With two more years left for the assembly elections in the state, the chief minister has begun gearing up his political machinery to prevent any political advantage to the opposition.

While Jagan himself has been going into people and addressing a series of public meetings, asking the people to do a comparison of his government and the previous Chandrababu Naidu government, he has also started pushing his party leaders to take up door-to-door campaign to explain to the people what his government has done in the last three years.

On the three-year term of Jagan, political analyst Sriram Karri said, “Never before has any government completely invested on an imbalanced approach of going all-in on welfare and totally overlooked development, economic growth, investments and jobs creation.”

He, however, said with his cordial relations with the Centre and his own strong following would be enough for Jagan to hope for a second term. “But the anti-incumbency has taken roots and the TDP is slowly gearing up after its debacles. An alliance between the TDP and Jana Sena can be quite a challenge for the YSRC,” Karri said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON