Andhra CM Jagan sets up 56 welfare corporations for as many OBC communities

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 19:05 IST

In a first of its kind exercise, the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government in Andhra Pradesh has announced formation of 56 welfare corporations for as many castes falling under Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

The names of chairpersons and directors for each corporation were supposed to be announced on Wednesday, but the announcement was deferred due to some last-minute changes. “It will be done on October 8 and the new corporations would come into force with immediate effect,” an official spokesman in the chief minister’s office said.

Hitherto, there was only one welfare corporation for the all the OBC communities in the state. However, in its election manifesto, the YSRC had promised to constitute separate corporations for each OBC community.

“There will be a separate corporation for each OBC community having a population of at least 30,000. Separate funds will be allocated to each corporation for the welfare of the community,” the CMO spokesman said.

He said hitherto neglected OBC communities like Vannikula Kshatriya, Agnikula Kshatriya, Besta, Ediga, Nagavamshiyulu and Pulanati Velama would also have separate corporations.

The CMO spokesman said women would get more than 50 per cent representation in the nomination of chairpersons for these OBC corporations. Out of 56 corporations, 29 corporations would be reserved for women representatives.

“Equal representation will be given to all the districts in nominating chairpersons as well as directors of the corporation,” he said.

Out of the total number of posts, Anantapur district will get 4 posts, Chittoor 4, East Godavari 4, Guntur 4, Kadapa 4, Krishna 5, Kurnool 4, Nellore 4, Prakasam 4, Srikakulam 6, Visakhapatnam 5, Vijayanagaram 4, West Godavari district 4 posts.

According to a YSR Congress party functionary familiar with the development, the nominated posts in these corporations would be given to those who had been loyal to the party right from the beginning.