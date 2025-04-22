New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday held meetings with several Union ministers, including Amit Shah, to discuss the Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project, establishment of a high court bench in Kurnool, and the impact of US tariffs on the aquaculture sector. Andhra CM meets Union ministers; discusses concerns over Polavaram, Kurnool HC bench, aqua sector

Naidu, who arrived in Delhi late on Monday after his European holiday to celebrate his 75th birthday, separately met Home Minister Amit Shah, Jal Shakti Minister CR Patil, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal and Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal.

According to an official statement, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister discussed various state-related projects and central schemes.

He briefed Shah on the ongoing programmes undertaken by the state government and sought the Centre's support for Andhra Pradesh's developmental agenda.

In his meeting with Patil, the Telugu Desam Party supremo discussed the release of central funds under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Emphasising the state's intention to implement the mission on a large scale, Naidu requested financial support for its execution.

He also briefed the Union minister on the proposed Polavaram-Banakacharla linkage project, aimed at making the state drought-free, and sought assistance for its completion.

The chief minister elaborated on the potential benefits of the project and its importance to Andhra Pradesh.

Discussions also included the Atal Bhujal Yojana, a central groundwater management initiative. Naidu explained the state government's measures to enhance groundwater resources and appealed for funds to support these efforts.

In his meeting with Meghwal, the chief minister emphasised the need for a separate permanent high court bench in Kurnool to address the large backlog of cases. He urged the Union minister to implement the required procedures and extend cooperation for setting up the bench.

During his meeting with Goyal, the Andhra Pradesh chief minister discussed the impact of US tariffs on the state's aquaculture sector.

He explained how higher tariffs on Indian seafood were severely affecting the local aquaculture industry.

He requested the Centre's intervention to ensure that aqua farmers did not suffer losses and suggested several short-, medium- and long-term measures to address the issue through diplomatic and trade negotiations.

He also urged Goyal to expedite the development of industrial corridors in Andhra Pradesh, the sources said.

TDP leaders and Union ministers Kinjarapu Rammohan Naidu and Pemmasani Chandrasekhar, along with several MPs, were present in these meetings.

The TDP is a key constituent of the ruling National Democratic Alliance .

The meetings come at a crucial juncture as Naidu aims to create a "mega city" in Andhra Pradesh by expanding Amaravati through its amalgamation with Tadepalli, Guntur, Mangalagiri and Vijayawada.

The sources indicated that the chief minister was also considering pooling another 30,000 acres to build an international airport in Amaravati.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.