Amaravati/New Delhi, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday directed officials to take all necessary measures to prevent inconvenience to residents amid heavy floodwater inflows into the Godavari and Krishna rivers. Andhra CM Naidu orders full preparedness as Godavari, Krishna rivers swell

Reviewing the situation from New Delhi, Naidu held a teleconference with Chief Secretary K Vijayanand and DGP Harish Kumar Gupta to assess the latest developments.

“The CM stressed the need for preparedness to avoid inconvenience to the public. He also instructed that accurate and timely information must be sent to people’s phones regarding floods and heavy rains, leaving no scope for misinformation,” an official press release said.

Officials informed Naidu that floodwater inflows from the Krishna and Godavari rivers have submerged crops and affected residential areas.

In the Krishna, 5.2 lakh cusecs of water are being released downstream from Srisailam, 4.3 lakh cusecs from Nagarjunasagar, 4.07 lakh cusecs from Pulichintala, and 4.53 lakh cusecs from Prakasam Barrage in Vijayawada.

From the Godavari, 13.4 lakh cusecs of water are being released at Sri Arthur Cotton Barrage in Dowleswaram, East Godavari district. Connectivity to some villages has been cut off due to flooding in the catchment and submergence areas of Polavaram, officials said.

Naidu instructed authorities to keep residents in affected areas on constant alert and ensure all necessary arrangements are in place.

He emphasised that the administration should prioritise precautionary measures rather than responding only after problems arise.

The CM also reviewed the availability and supply of fertilisers and pesticides in the state, ordering strict action against anyone creating artificial scarcity or diverting stocks.

He directed vigilance officials to ensure fertilisers are not misused or sold at higher prices and instructed senior officials to personally verify and resolve any reported shortages from the state to the field level.

According to the IMD, Amaravati received only six to seven per cent of its expected rainfall, but the region experienced flooding due to heavy downpours in upstream areas.

