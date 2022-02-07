Andhra employees call off pay revision strike plan

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh government employees called off their proposed indefinite strike with effect from Sunday midnight after pay revision negotiations between representatives of the steering committee of the employees’ unions and the government.

A note released by the state government on Sunday said members of the steering committee, including Bandi Srinivasa Rao, Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Ananta Venkatarami Reddy and K Suryanarayana met chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Tadepalli and conveyed their decision to withdraw the strike.

State finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, advisor to the government on public affairs Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy and chief secretary Sameer Sharma took part in the negotiations with the employees’ union leaders.

The talks were held following a massive ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally held by thousands of employees and teachers on Thursday.

According to government note issued on Saturday night, there was no change in the government’s decision to give 23% fitment (increase in the basic salary), against the demand for it to be increased to 27%.

However, the government accepted the demand for increasing the house rent allowance (HRA) slabs. Now, 10% HRA would be paid to employees working in areas with a population of 50,000, with a maximum ceiling of ₹ 11,000 per month.

For areas with a population of 50,000 to 2 lakh, the HRA will be 12% with a limit of ₹13,000. For areas with a population of 2 lakh to 50 lakh, it will be 16% HRA and a limit of ₹17,000. The 13 districts headquarters will come under the 16% slab.

For the areas with a population of more than 50 lakh, including those working in the state secretariat and heads of departments, the HRA stands at 24% with a cap of ₹25,000.

The note said the government has agreed to pay 7% additional quantum of pension to retired employees in the age group of 70-74 years, while those in the age group of 75- 79 years will get 12%. Similarly, it was decided to pay gratuity with effect from January 2022. The employees will also get ₹20,000 towards cremation expenses at the time of death.

The government also conceded the major demand of the employees with regard to withdrawal of interim relief paid to them between July 1, 2019 and March 31, 2020, when the pay revision came into implementation. The government also agreed to continue the city compensatory allowance, which was withdrawn during the announcement of pay revision recently.

It further said the pay revision will be done once in five years, instead of the proposed 10 years. The government has also agreed not to follow the Central government pay revision norms.

Speaking to reporters later, steering committee member Bandi Srinivasa Rao said though there were still some issues to be resolved, the government conceded the majority of the demands. “Though some sections of employees are still unhappy, we shall convince them given the present financial position of the state government. We have decided to call off our proposed indefinite strike immediately,” Rao said.

