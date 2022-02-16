Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Andhra govt disburses 542 crore compensation among 597k farmers
india news

Andhra govt disburses 542 crore compensation among 597k farmers

The CMO statement mentioned that the state government had so far disbursed ₹1,612.62 crore into the accounts of 19.93 lakh farmers as part of the input subsidy.
Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hands over a cheque of 29.51 crore to the members of the several farmers groups, in Amaravati on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 16, 2022 12:06 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad

Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed 542.06 crore, towards input subsidy, among 5.97 lakh farmers, who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains in November 2021.

The CM also credited 29.51 crore into the accounts of 1,220 farmer groups under the YSR Farm Mechanisation Scheme, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The scheme was launched by the state government to provide mechanised agriculture tools to the farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

The CMO statement mentioned that the state government had so far disbursed 1,612.62 crore into the accounts of 19.93 lakh farmers as part of the input subsidy. “The input subsidy for crop loss is provided based on the e-crop data and has benefitted both tenant farmers as well as cultivators,” it read.

The subsidy is given to the farmers, who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities — in the same season — so that they can invest it in the next season, to overcome the losses to some extent, said the CM.

RELATED STORIES

“The farmers, who suffered due to non-germination of seeds on account of heavy rains in November, were provided with 1.21 lakh quintals of seeds immediately after the rains at 80% subsidy,” he said.

Similarly, 1.56 lakh farmers were paid 123.70 crore in April 2020 for losses sustained through March 2020, while 3.71 lakh farmers were compensated 278.87 crore for damages sustained from April to October owing to rains. In December 2020, 8.35 lakh farmers received 645.99 crore in input subsidy following the Nivar cyclone crop loss in November 2020.

For the 34,556 farmers, who suffered crop loss due to Gulab cyclone in September 2021, an assistance of 22 crores was credited into their accounts in November 2021.

The CM said that the farmers could verify their eligibility for any reimbursement at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), set up to provide assistance to farmers at all times.

“A list of beneficiaries is displayed at the RBKs for a social audit. The farmers can check if their names are enlisted. In case any eligible farmers are be left out, they can immediately lodge a complaint, rectify the situation and reap the benefit,” he said.

FOR GFX

A Helping Hand

The subsidy is given to the farmers, who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities

29.51 crore: credited under YSR farm mechanisation scheme

1,220: Farmer groups benefit from the scheme.

1,612.62 crore: Money disbursed by the state so far as input subsidy.

19.93 lakh farmers: Covered as part of the input subsidy.

1.56 lakh farmers: Were paid 123.70 crore in April 2020 for losses sustained through March

3.71 lakh farmers: Were compensated 278.87 crore for damages sustained from April to October, 2020.

8.35 lakh farmers: Received 645.99 crore in input subsidy in December 2020.

34,556 farmers: Received an assistance of 22 crores in November 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana . He has over three decades of reporting experience....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP