Andhra govt disburses 542 crore compensation among 597k farmers

Andhra Pradesh chief minister (CM) Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday disbursed ₹542.06 crore, towards input subsidy, among 5.97 lakh farmers, who suffered crop losses due to heavy rains in November 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM also credited ₹29.51 crore into the accounts of 1,220 farmer groups under the YSR Farm Mechanisation Scheme, a statement from the chief minister’s office (CMO) said.

The scheme was launched by the state government to provide mechanised agriculture tools to the farmers in Andhra Pradesh.

The CMO statement mentioned that the state government had so far disbursed ₹1,612.62 crore into the accounts of 19.93 lakh farmers as part of the input subsidy. “The input subsidy for crop loss is provided based on the e-crop data and has benefitted both tenant farmers as well as cultivators,” it read.

The subsidy is given to the farmers, who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities — in the same season — so that they can invest it in the next season, to overcome the losses to some extent, said the CM.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The farmers, who suffered due to non-germination of seeds on account of heavy rains in November, were provided with 1.21 lakh quintals of seeds immediately after the rains at 80% subsidy,” he said.

Similarly, 1.56 lakh farmers were paid ₹123.70 crore in April 2020 for losses sustained through March 2020, while 3.71 lakh farmers were compensated ₹278.87 crore for damages sustained from April to October owing to rains. In December 2020, 8.35 lakh farmers received ₹645.99 crore in input subsidy following the Nivar cyclone crop loss in November 2020.

For the 34,556 farmers, who suffered crop loss due to Gulab cyclone in September 2021, an assistance of ₹22 crores was credited into their accounts in November 2021.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The CM said that the farmers could verify their eligibility for any reimbursement at the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs), set up to provide assistance to farmers at all times.

“A list of beneficiaries is displayed at the RBKs for a social audit. The farmers can check if their names are enlisted. In case any eligible farmers are be left out, they can immediately lodge a complaint, rectify the situation and reap the benefit,” he said.

FOR GFX

A Helping Hand

The subsidy is given to the farmers, who have suffered crop loss due to natural calamities

₹29.51 crore: credited under YSR farm mechanisation scheme

1,220: Farmer groups benefit from the scheme.

₹1,612.62 crore: Money disbursed by the state so far as input subsidy.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

19.93 lakh farmers: Covered as part of the input subsidy.

1.56 lakh farmers: Were paid ₹123.70 crore in April 2020 for losses sustained through March

3.71 lakh farmers: Were compensated ₹278.87 crore for damages sustained from April to October, 2020.

8.35 lakh farmers: Received ₹645.99 crore in input subsidy in December 2020.

34,556 farmers: Received an assistance of ₹22 crores in November 2021.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON