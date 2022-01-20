Andhra govt employees up in arms against pay revision

Agitated against the pay revision announced by the state, the government employees have decided to launch an indefinite strike here, said an official on Wednesday.

The employees have stated that the revised pay scales would result in reduction of their present salaries, instead of enhancement. An emergency executive meeting of the Andhra Pradesh State Government Employees’ joint action committee was held at Amaravati on Wednesday to discuss the pay revision orders issued by the state government.

“We will finalise our plan of action on Thursday and serve the strike notice on the government on Friday. There is no question of holding any talks with the government unless it withdraws the orders,” joint action committee (JAC) chairman Bandi Srinivasa Rao said.Employees’ association president K Venkatrami Reddy said that the secretariat employees had staged demonstrations wearing black badges on Wednesday. “We are demanding that the government immediately roll back the order and hold talks with us,” he said.

On January 7, chief minister (CM), Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, had announced a 23.29% increase in salaries, besides release of five dearness allowance arrears pending since July 2019 and increase of retirement age from 60 to 62 years.

The JAC chairman, however, said 23% salary hike was way below the 27% interim relief the government had been paying since July 2019. “At the same time, the government has done away with the city compensatory allowance (CCA) and reduced the house rent allowance (HRA),” he pointed out.

The JAC demanded that the benefits given to the state government employees at the time of shifting from Hyderabad to Amaravati be continued. Their other demands include continuation of additional pension to the staffers who crossed 75 years and declaration of probation to village and ward secretariat members.

State chief secretary Sameer Sharma, however, allayed the apprehensions of the employees that they would get lesser salaries due to pay revision. “The gross salary will go up, though there might be cuts in HRA or removal of CCA,” he said.

He said the government was trying to balance the revenue and expenditure while implementing the pay revision. “They cannot compare the interim relief of 27% with salary hike of 23%. Interim relief is not part of the salary and it was given to the employees only as a relief till the pay revision is worked out,” he said.

