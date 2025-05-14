Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Andhra govt 'failed' tenant farmers, alleges YSRCP leader

PTI |
May 14, 2025 09:47 PM IST

Andhra govt 'failed' tenant farmers, alleges YSRCP leader

Amaravati, YSRCP leader K Nageswara Rao on Wednesday accused Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu of "abandoning" tenant farmers ahead of the Kharif season.

Andhra govt 'failed' tenant farmers, alleges YSRCP leader
Andhra govt 'failed' tenant farmers, alleges YSRCP leader

The former minister stated that over 32 lakh tenant farmers, nearly 80 per cent of Andhra’s agricultural workforce, are allegedly suffering due to the cancellation of tenant cards and the withdrawal of vital support.

"Naidu's focus is on Amaravati, not on farmers," said Rao in a release, claiming that tenant farmers now rely on private loans with up to five per cent interest, plunging deeper into debt.

During the tenure of former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, 26 lakh farmers received tenant cards, and over 8,300 crore in crop loans were extended, benefiting seven lakh tenant farmers, said Rao.

Additionally, over 752 crore was provided as investment support to Scheduled Castes , Scheduled Tribes , Backward Classes , and minority farmers, while insurance and compensation schemes protected lakhs of farmers, he asserted.

The former YSRCP government also procured damaged crops, bought rain-soaked paddy, and stabilized tobacco prices with 500 crore through Markfed, said Rao in the release.

A P Markfed , is a federation of Marketing Cooperative Societies in the district with the main object of helping the farmers to secure better price for their produce by taking care of their market needs and providing agricultural inputs.

Now, the Crop Cultivator Rights Card process has allegedly been stalled, the Annadata Sukheebhava scheme has been ignored, and farmers lack investment aid, facing mounting losses as the Kharif season nears, Rao alleged.

He also claimed that tobacco prices have crashed, with companies rejecting produce, while farmers face losses on 80,000 acres of Burley tobacco.

Rao urged immediate procurement through the Tobacco Board and called on Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan to seek the Centre’s help for relief to distressed farmers.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India Pakistan News Live, India News, Weather Today and Latest News, on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / Andhra govt 'failed' tenant farmers, alleges YSRCP leader
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On