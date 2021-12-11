Andhra govt gives 50 lakh to Lance Naik Teja’s kin, burial scheduled tomorrow

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Boggala Sai Teja, who lost his life along with 12 others in the military helicopter crash at Coonoor on Wednesday, will be laid to rest in his family’s fields in Andhra Pradesh’s Chittoor district on Sunday, his family members said.

On Saturday, the Andhra Pradesh government announced an amount of ₹50 lakh for Teja’s family. He was the personal security officer of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and had travelled along with him in the ill-fated chopper.

On behalf of chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, his cabinet colleague and state minister for Panchayat Raj Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy handed over the cheque to Teja’s family members at their residence at Eguva Regada village of Kurabalakota block near Madanapalle.

Accompanied by deputy chief minister Narayana Swamy, Tamballapalli MLA P Dwarakanath Reddy, Chittoor district collector Harinarayanan and other senior officials, Reddy called on Teja’s wife Shyamala, his parents Mohan and Bhuvaneshwari and brother Mahesh and expressed condolences.

The minister also promised that Shyamala would be given a suitable government job. “It is not possible to evaluate the death of a soldier. Whatever we do for the brave soldier’s family, it is not enough to match his sacrifice. We shall extend all possible help to the family,” Reddy said.

Teja’s mortal remains were flown from New Delhi to Coimbatore and from there to the Yelahandka Air Force base in Bengaluru in the afternoon.

“Though the authorities made arrangements to shift the body to the village immediately, we requested that it be preserved at Bengaluru till Sunday morning, as it would be very late in the evening to take the body to our village and we don’t want to do the burial in a hurried manner,” Teja’s uncle Sudershan told HT.

He said the body would be brought in a military carriage on Sunday morning. “Hundreds of youth and friends of Teja will receive the body on the borders of Karnataka-Chittoor and from there, they will take out a bike rally along with the carriage up to the village at around 9.30 am,” he said.

The burial is expected to be done with full honours in the agricultural fields of his family by 2 pm. “We are planning to erect a memorial at the Samadhi later,” Sudershan added.