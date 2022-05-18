Andhra govt revokes suspension of ex-intelligence chief, reinstates him in service

HYDERABAD: The Andhra Pradesh government has revoked suspension of senior Indian Police Service (IPS) officer and former state intelligence chief AB Venkateswara Rao and has reinstated him in service after more than two years, following a direction from the Supreme Court last month.

Andhra chief secretary Sameer Sharma issued a government order to this effect on Monday, which said Rao would be reinstated in service with retrospective effect from February 8, 2022.

He was asked to report to the General Administration Department until further orders. “The period from February 8 to the date of his reporting to the duty will be treated as compulsory wait,” the order said. The IPS officer would get all the emoluments and perks from the general administration department with effect from February 8 until further orders, it said.

The order reached Rao on Wednesday.

The 1989-batch IPS officer, who served as the state intelligence chief during the previous Telugu Desam Party regime, had been under suspension since February 8, 2020 on charges of violating rules in procuring some security equipment from Israel during his tenure.

Rao had written to chief secretary Sharma a few weeks ago, asking to be reinstated in service as his suspension period had come to an end. Following directions from the Supreme Court too, he wrote to Sharma twice and also went to the state secretariat on two occasions to meet him. Finally, the chief secretary revoked the suspension.

Earlier, on April 22 this year, the Supreme Court ordered that the state government revoke Rao’s suspension and take him back into service immediately.

A division bench comprising justices AM Khanwilkar, Abhay S Oka and CT Ravi Kumar dismissed a special leave petition of the state government challenging an earlier order of Andhra Pradesh high court of May 22, 2020, striking down his suspension.

The state government also sought further extension of Rao’s suspension and said an appropriate order from the Centre was awaited.

The Supreme Court bench, however, felt that the continuation of suspension for more than two years was against the principles of natural justice. Stating that Rao cannot be kept under suspension beyond the stipulated period of two years, the bench ordered that he should be taken back into service immediately.

The Supreme Court also directed that Rao is eligible for salary and allowances with effect from February 7, 2022 -- the date on which his suspension period ended.

After the judgement, the IPS officer told reporters that he had become a victim of a witch hunt by a few officers in the government to please the bosses.

“How can there be any corruption, when there was no procurement of any equipment? I repeatedly brought this to the notice of the government, nobody was bothered to listen to me,” Rao said.

