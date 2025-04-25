Menu Explore
Andhra govt to initiate disciplinary action on IPS officer for unauthorised foreign visits

PTI |
Apr 25, 2025 01:26 PM IST

Amaravati, The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to initiate disciplinary action against suspended IPS officer PV Sunil Kumar for allegedly making several unauthorised foreign visits during the erstwhile YSRCP government.

However, Chief Secretary K Vijayanand offered him an opportunity to submit a written statement in his defence or to appear in person to be heard within 30 days.

"The Government of Andhra Pradesh has decided to initiate disciplinary proceedings against PV Sunil Kumar, IPS, formerly director general, Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Response and Fire Services, now under suspension, in accordance with the procedure laid down in Rule 8 of the All India Services , Rules, 1969," said Vijayanand in an order issued late on Thursday.

The state government framed elaborate articles of charge in an annexure and a statement of imputations of misconduct or misbehaviour in support of the articles of charge.

The government demanded Kumar to specifically admit or deny each article of charge and said that if no written statement is filed in his defence or if he fails to appear in person, then action will be taken against him on the basis of the material available on record.

According to the state government, Kumar, who worked as the additional director general of police from October 24, 2019 to January 23, 2023 and later as director general of Andhra Pradesh Disaster Response and Fire Services from March 10, 2023 to June 20, 2024, had made several foreign visits.

During these visits, Vijayanand said he allegedly deviated from the actual itinerary for which had sought permission, and also made foreign visits without taking the government's permission.

According to the chief secretary, Kumar was granted permission to visit Georgia on casual leave from March 1 to 4, 2024, but he allegedly deviated from the approved itinerary and travelled to the UAE.

He said this amounts to the violation of several rules under the All India Services Rules, 1968.

Likewise, Vijayanand listed alleged violations during Kumar's visits to Sweden, USA, UK and UAE. He alleged that Kumar did not even procure permission for some of those visits.

Hence, the chief secretary noted, Kumar had allegedly exhibited gross misconduct and indiscipline and acted in a manner 'unbecoming of a government servant', which are leading to the disciplinary proceedings.

Disciplinary proceedings against Kumar come in the backdrop of the government arresting another senior IPS officer, PSR Anjaneyulu, who had worked as the intelligence chief under the previous YSRCP regime.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

