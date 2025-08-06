Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Minister K Parthasarathy on Wednesday announced that the state government's flagship free bus travel scheme for women, a key poll promise, will be launched across the state on August 15. Andhra govt to roll out free bus travel scheme for women statewide from Aug 15: Minister

The scheme, titled 'Stree Shakti' , is expected to cost ₹1,942 crore annually—approximately ₹162 crore per month—and aims to empower women by improving access to education, employment, and mobility.

"I’m happy to share that free bus travel for women will commence on August 15," said the State Information and Public Relations Minister, adding that the initiative is aimed at empowering women and enhancing their access to opportunities in education, employment, and other sectors.

Addressing a press conference at the Secretariat after a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Parthasarathy dismissed reports suggesting the scheme would be limited to select districts.

"There were reports that the scheme would be restricted to certain areas, but it has been decided to implement it statewide," Parthasarathy said.

Of the Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation’s total fleet of 11,449 buses, 8,456—nearly 75 per cent—will operate under the 'Stree Shakti' scheme.

Bus services such as Palle Velugu, Ultra Palle Velugu, City Ordinary, Metro Express, and Express will offer free travel to women. The initiative is expected to benefit up to 1.4 crore women annually, with each family potentially saving up to ₹1,000 per month, Parthasarathy said.

The Cabinet also approved several other key proposals, including the Andhra Pradesh Land Incentive for Tech Hub Policy 4.0 .

Parthasarathy said the policy was introduced in the wake of Andhra Pradesh’s bifurcation and loss of Hyderabad to encourage economic development using existing infrastructure and talent. Under the policy, eligible entities will be allotted land at ₹0.99 per acre across the state.

In the power sector, the Cabinet cleared a government guarantee of ₹900 crore to the State Bank of India and Union Bank of India to prevent negative reporting to statutory bodies such as Credit Information Bureau India Limited and Credit Rating Information Services of India Limited regarding the Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Ltd .

Delays in payments from DISCOMs to PDCL were cited as the primary reason for the financial strain.

Additionally, the Cabinet approved a proposal by the Energy Department to increase the free electricity quota for hair-cutting salons from 150 units to 200 units per month to support the social and economic upliftment of the Nayi Brahmin community.

Further, government guarantees amounting to ₹3,544 crore and ₹1,029 crore were approved for Andhra Pradesh Southern Power Distribution Company Ltd and Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd , respectively.

These are in lieu of counterpart and interim fund loans sanctioned by PFC Ltd for the successful implementation of the revamped distribution sector scheme , with a two per cent guarantee commission.

The Cabinet also extended the ban on the Communist Party of India and its front organisations under the Andhra Pradesh Public Security Act, 1992, for another year. These include the Radical Youth League , Rythu Coolie Sangham , Grameen Peedala Sangham, Radical Students Union , Singareni Karmika Samakhya , Viplava Karmika Samakhya , All India Revolutionary Students Federation , and Revolutionary Democratic Front .

Among other decisions, the Cabinet sanctioned five assistant public prosecutor posts for Puttaparthi, Movva, Gannavaram, Gajuwaka, and Tirupati, and approved a proposal allowing the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation to raise a ₹7,500-crore loan for industrial development.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.