Amaravati, Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer, Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, and YSRCP president Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday extended greetings to the people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. Andhra Guv, CM Naidu, Jagan extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings

Governor Nazeer, in a Raj Bhavan release, described Ganesh Chaturthi as an important festival marked by fervour, devotion, and family participation.

“The festival signifies prayers to Lord Vigneswara to remove obstacles and bestow prosperity. I pray he showers blessings for peace, prosperity, and harmony,” he said.

Naidu, in a post on 'X', conveyed his wishes to Telugu people, expressing hope that Lord Ganapati blesses families with success, removes obstacles in their path, and ensures peace in their lives.

"My hearty Vinayaka Chavithi greetings to all Telugu people. I pray that Lord Ganapati blesses you so that no obstacles hinder your family’s progress and your goals," Naidu wrote.

He said the festival was being celebrated with devotion and wished auspiciousness upon those setting up marquees and worshipping with faith and joy.

On Tuesday, the chief minister unveiled an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi poster at the Secretariat, launching the Pollution Control Board’s statewide awareness programme promoting clay idols and sustainable celebrations.

He urged devotees to avoid Plaster of Paris idols, stressing that clay and seed Ganapatis ensure safe immersions.

YSRCP chief Jagan Mohan Reddy also conveyed greetings, praying for obstacles to be removed and for success in the lives of the people. He participated in the Ganapati puja at the YSRCP central office in Tadepalli.

“Wholeheartedly praying that Lord Vighneshwara removes all obstacles and grants success in everyone’s lives, I extend Ganesh Chaturthi greetings to all the people of the state,” he said in a post on 'X'.

Meanwhile, Endowments Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy offered silk robes to Kanipakam Varasiddhi Vinayaka on behalf of the state government and prayed for the welfare and prosperity of Andhra Pradesh, according to a statement.

Across the state, people celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with devotion by installing colourful idols, performing special prayers, chanting hymns, and offering traditional sweets.

The festivities also included community gatherings, cultural programmes, music, and dance, along with preparations for idol immersion in rivers and ponds.

Due to heavy rains in Andhra Pradesh, devotees faced difficulties in procuring ritual items such as flowers, fruits, betel leaves, coconuts, and turmeric. Yet, markets bustled with activity as devotees prepared offerings, overcoming the weather.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.