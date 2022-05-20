Andhra introduces exclusive ambulances for animals

The Andhra Pradesh government decision to install electricity meters for all agriculture power connections to measure exactly how much power the farm sector consumes every year has triggered protests from opposition parties and farmers’ unions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Farmers in Andhra Pradesh have been enjoying unlimited power supply free of cost and there has been no measure of how much power they are consuming. The free power supply to the agriculture sector, which was introduced in 2004 during the YS Rajasekhar Reddy government in undivided Andhra Pradesh is still continuing in both the Telugu states.

The Andhra Pradesh government has been bearing this loss being incurred by power distribution companies (Discoms) by extending free power supply to farmers in the form of power subsidy every year. Now, the Jagan government wants to withdraw this agriculture power subsidy. Instead, the government will pay money directly to farmers for the power consumed by them under direct benefit transfer (DBT) scheme and they, in turn, could pay the power bills to the Discoms.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In order to measure how much the farmers are consuming for raising their crops, they will have to install meters for their agricultural power connections, so that they know how much power they consume every month and the Discoms would be able to bill for the power consumed.

A senior official of the Andhra Pradesh electricity department said the decision to introduce direct benefit transfer (DBT) for agriculture power consumers was taken in view of the condition imposed by the Centre as part of performance-linked reforms under Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan in order to avail of additional borrowing.

This year, the state government is aiming to raise ₹5,000 crore additional loan by implementing this DBT scheme.

The scheme was first introduced as a pilot basis in Srikakulam district last year. “The pilot project was successful and it resulted in a sort of accountability among the farmers who made judicious use of power. It saved about 30 percent of electricity compared to the past in the agriculture sector,” chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said, while reviewing the scheme at a meeting on May 6.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Stating that a transparent system would evolve with the installation of meters for the agriculture power connections, Jagan directed meters be installed across the state for agricultural connections by creating awareness among the farmers.

State power minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, at a meeting on Sunday, said the DBT scheme would help supply quality power to agriculture services all over the state. Out of nearly 18 lakh agriculture power connections, farmers had given consent for installation of meters for 15.99 lakh connections.

The energy demand for agriculture, which was 10,832 million units in 2018-19, had gone up to 12,720 MU in 2021-22. The agricultural demand is projected to increase to 13194 MU in 2022-23.

He said the farmers won’t have to pay even a single rupee from their pockets towards the power bill. “The government will deposit the entire amount in the accounts of farmers. The farmers will, in turn, pay to Discoms and it will give a right to farmers to ask power utilities to provide qualitative power,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said the farmers would l know to what extent they are using the free power and how much is being spent for it. This will prevent the power utilities from transfer their losses (accumulated due to various reasons) to farmers’ subsidy account and ensure transparency with regard to power purchases, wastage and supply losses, he added.

The state government has also made it clear that the farmers won’t have to pay anything for the installation of meters for the power connections. “The Discoms would bear the cost of the smart meters, switches and other equipment. They would also ensure regular reading of power consumption,” the minister said.

He also instructed the authorities to open accounts in the name of farmers, so that the billed amount for agriculture power consumption would be directly credited to the account and farmers could pay them to the Discoms later.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Opposition parties strongly resisted the government’s decision to do away with power subsidy to Discoms and introduce direct benefit transfer to farmers. Telugu Desam Party spokesman and former MLA Dhulipalla Narendra said the government was trying to shift the burden of power subsidy to farmers. “Why should it transfer the money to farmers and ask them to pay the bills to Discoms again? The government can anyway pay the Discoms directly,” he said.

He reminded that neighbouring Telangana had strongly resisted a move to install meters to the farm power connections. “Just for the sake of additional borrowing, the Jagan government is mortgaging the interests of farmers,” he said.

Andhra Pradesh tenant farmers’ association general secretary P Jamalaiah said the decision to install meters to agriculture power connections smacks of a large-scale conspiracy. “When the government is not in a position to pay salaries to the employees on time, how can we believe that it will affect our power bills?” he asked.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He recalled that in the pilot project implemented in Srikakulam, a farmer using a 3 HP motor for which a meter was installed was found to have got a power bill of ₹2,500 per month. “If the power charges increase in future and the government fails to pay the bills for whatever reason, the burden will fall on the farmers and eventually they will lose their power connections,” Jamalaih argued.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON