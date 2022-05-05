Andhra man takes dead son home on a motorcycle after hospital refused vehicle

HYDERABAD: A man in Andhra Pradesh’s Nellore district was forced to carry his dead child home on a motorcycle after the hospital where he lost his life refused to let him use its ambulance and could not provide a hearse, a police officer said.

The incident took place at Sangam village of Kanigiri block on Wednesday afternoon, Buchireddypalem police inspector Ch Koteshwar Rao told reporters on Thursday.

According to Rao, a labourer, Dara Venkateshwarlu’s son D Sriram, 8, and another boy G Eshwar, 10, in the neighbourhood went to Kanigiri canal to answer nature’s call. Later, the two children walked into the call and were washed away.

Sriram was still breathing when he was rescued; his friend Eshwar was found dead. Venkateshwarlu took his son on a motorcycle to Kanigiri government hospital, where he died.

Rao said the man requested the hospital authorities to arrange for an ambulance to take his son home 2km away. But the hospital refused, saying the rules barred them from transporting bodies. The hospital could not provide him with a hearse and local autorickshaw drivers also refused.

Venkateshwarlu eventually took his dead son home on a motorcycle.

Rao said it was unfortunate that the hospital authorities could not provide any transportation for the body.

“Ambulances are meant to help people in distress. Autorickshaws, too, should not deny public service,” he said adding that the police will sensitise autorickshaw drivers to ensure that such incidents do not recur in future.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) general secretary Nara Lokesh on Thursday expressed concern over such inhuman incidents. “It is unfortunate that a father had to shift the dead body of his son on the bike to his home from the hospital. The poor man had pleaded with the hospital staff for an ambulance but they did not respond,” he said.

On April 25, a similar incident took place at Sri Venkataramana Ramachandra Ruia government hospital in Tirupati town, when a man was forced to carry the body of his dead son on his shoulders and travel on a scooter for 90 km to reach home the ambulance drivers allegedly demanded ₹10,000.

