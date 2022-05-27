Andhra ministers start bus yatra to highlight Jagan govt’s social justice measures

A total of 17 ministers in Andhra Pradesh embarked on a bus yatra from the north-coastal district of Srikakulam on Thursday to highlight the state government’s initiatives on social justice by financially and politically empowering Scheduled Castes (SCs), Scheduled Tribes (STs), Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and minorities.

Christened as “Samajikya Nyaya Bheri-Jayaho Jagananna” (Campaign for Social Justice – Hail Jagan), the four-day bus yatra would be taken out across the state till May 29 and culminate in a public meeting in Anantapur.

Apart from the ministers, several MLAs and MLCs of the YSR Congress party, who also belong to Backward Class (BC), SC-ST, and minority communities would take part in the yatra to highlight the initiatives undertaken by the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government to strengthen the weaker sections.

Speaking to reporters at Srikakulam, state minister for revenue Dharmana Prasada Rao said the Jagan government has been taking steps to ensure that the weaker sections would be socially and politically empowered. Apart from reaching out to these sections through a series of welfare schemes, the chief minister has given them more than 50 per cent reservation in political positions, he said.

He further said that for the first time after Indian independence, 74 per cent of BCs, SCs, STs and minorities were given a berth in the state cabinet. The Jagan government had also created BC corporations, with 56 chairpersons and 672 directors.

Nearly 82 per cent of the government schemes were given to BCs, SCs, STs, and minorities, he added.

“Unlike in the past, no BC or SC or ST has to bow down to anybody, as the government offers these schemes directly at their doorsteps. They are enjoying a life of dignity,” he said.

Dharmana said the government had brought many changes to the backward communities in the past three years. During the yatra, the ministers would carry the initiates further into the public and a message from the chief minister, he said.

“The bus yatra would spread awareness among people about the state government’s efforts to uplift the downtrodden and create opportunities for them in all fields, including governance,” he said.

