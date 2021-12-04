Andhra, Odisha brace as cyclone Jawad draws near

The north-coastal Andhra is bracing up to face a cyclonic storm “Jawad”, two weeks after the heavy rains triggered by a depression in the Bay of Bengal wreaked havoc in the south coastal and Rayalaseema districts of Andhra Pradesh,

An official bulletin from the Cyclone Warning Centre, Visakhapatnam, on Friday evening said the cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal, which lay centred about 360 km south-southeast of Gopalapur in Odisha, would intensify further and reach the west-central Odisha by Saturday morning. Under the cyclonic storm’s impact, heavy to very heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at a few places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Visakhapatnam districts, and at one or two places over East Godavari district and Yanam by Friday night.

On Saturday, there would be extreme heavy rainfall at one or two places in the north coastal Andhra and a few places in East Godavari and Yanam and heavy rainfall in a few places in West Godavari, the bulletin said.

The CWC, Viskhapatnam, predicted that squally weather with wind speed reaching 45-55 kmph gusting to 65 kmph likely along the coastal Andhra on Friday night and it might reach up to 100 kmph from Saturday evening.

The sea condition in the next two days would be very rough along the coast and fishermen have been warned against venturing into the sea till Sunday.

The CWC bulletin said the impact of the cyclone would be very severe on the north-coastal Andhra and warned of localised flooding of roads, inundation and water logging in low lying areas.

Visakhapatnam district collector Annam Mallikharjuna said the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, police, revenue and irrigation department officials were kept on high alert and were instructed to take precautionary measures in the vulnerable areas.

“As many as 66 teams of state and national disaster response forces are ready to take up rescue and relief operations in the affected areas. A control room has been set up in Visakhapatnam collectorate with toll free numbers: 0891-2590100, 0891-2590102, 0891-2750089, 0891 2750090, 0891-2560820,” said the official.

State revenue minister Dharma Krishna Das, who reviewed the situation through a teleconference on Friday, instructed the authorities to shift the people in the low-lying areas to safer locations. He asked them to make arrangements for drinking water and food for the affected people.

In Srikakulam district, the impact of cyclonic storm is expected to be in around 11 revenue blocks. In Vizianagaram district, district collector Surya Kumari made a field visit and alerted the officials about the areas likely to be inundated.

All the teams, including SDRF and NDRF teams are ready to take all steps for the relief operations,” she said and appealed to the people to store food material for at least four days, till the normalcy is restored.