Andhra Pradesh: 13 MLAs suspended for disrupting House session

At least 13 MLAs — 12 from opposition Telugu Desam Party and a rebel YSR Congress Party MLA — were suspended from Andhra Pradesh state legislative assembly on Wednesday for disrupting the House proceedings, people privy to the matter said.

Assembly speaker Tammineni Sitaram suspended two TDP members Payyavula Kesav and Nimmala Rama Naidu and the rebel YSRCP member Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy for the rest of the state assembly’s budget session and the rest 10 TDP MLAs for one day. The budget session will conclude on March 24.

The TDP MLAs suspended for the day included: Bendalam Ashok, Kinjarapu Atchannaidu, Adireddy Bhavani, N Chinna Rajappa, Ganababu, G Rammohan, M Ramaraju, G Ravi Kumar, E Sambashiva Rao and D Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy.

As the assembly was debating on the Motion of Thanks for the governor’s address, the TDP members repeatedly disrupted the speeches of the ministers and YSRCP members. TDP MLA Kesav demanded that he be given an opportunity to speak.

Describing the behaviour of the opposition members as “atrocious”, speaker Tammineni Sitaram said such behaviour would not be tolerated and the House should be conducted with decorum. He announced the suspension of the opposition MLAs.

When the TDP leaders took strong objection to the speaker suspending them without the government moving any resolution, state finance and legislative affairs minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy stood up to request the Speaker to suspend the TDP members.

The speaker also suspended YSRCP’s rebel MLA Sridhar Reddy for staging a protest near the speaker’s podium since morning. He wanted problems in his constituency to be resolved.

Replying to the debate on Motion of Thanks to the governor’s address, chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy asserted that his definition of economics was to eradicate poverty. “Only the opposition talks about things like Microsoft, Bill Gates and the bullet train. But I remain grounded. My journey is with the common man, my journey is with the poor. My battle is against those who rob the poor. My goal is to eradicate poverty,” he said.

Jagan said he believed that a society would become strong only if poor families were financially strong. “The state will do good only if all the regions and groups are strengthened. This is the principle I believe in. This is my economics, politics and history,” he said.

The chief minister said his government had implemented 98.5% of his pre-election promises and ensured that the benefits reached all sections of the society. He also announced in the assembly that the government will increase the pension of senior citizens, widows and physically challenged from ₹2,500 to ₹3000 by January 2024 and then would contest the election.

“Development is when today is better than yesterday and tomorrow is better than today. Through direct benefit transfer schemes, the government has disbursed ₹1,97,473 crore to the beneficiaries. They benefited directly without the involvement of bribes and further, we are working on values and reliability in the state,” Jagan said.

