e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 24, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh: Amid flooding in village, official take Covid-19 patient to hospital on boat

Andhra Pradesh: Amid flooding in village, official take Covid-19 patient to hospital on boat

The person has been suffering from coronavirus in Doddavaram village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of the district. He was facing problem in breathing since Saturday morning.

india Updated: Aug 24, 2020 06:28 IST
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Asian News International | Posted by Shivani Kumar
The boat was arranged by a Sub-Inspector of Nagaram village of the district.
The boat was arranged by a Sub-Inspector of Nagaram village of the district. (ANI)
         

Andhra Pradesh Police in Doddavaram village of East Godavari district used a boat to take a Covid-19 patient to the hospital, as the village is flooded following incessant rainfall in the region.

The boat was arranged by a Sub-Inspector of Nagaram village of the district.

The person has been suffering from coronavirus in Doddavaram village in Mamidikuduru Mandal of the district. He was facing problem in breathing since Saturday morning.

Sub-Inspector of Nagaram village took a boat to Doddavaram village and took the patient to the hospital.

With 7,895 new cases, the total number of Covid-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh crossed the 3.5 lakh mark on Sunday with 93 more people succumbing to the infection.

According to the State health bulletin, the overall tally went up to 3,53,111, with the total number of those who recovered from the infection totalling 2,60,087 and 3,282 deaths, the State Health Department informed.

The total number of active Covid-19 cases stands at 89,742.

tags
htsmartcast
top news
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
CWC meet today, Sonia Gandhi in favour of a new leader
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
Military option on table if talks fail: Rawat on China
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
US announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment against Covid-19
1,450 fresh infections in Capital: Are cases on the up once more?
1,450 fresh infections in Capital: Are cases on the up once more?
Inflation, monetary policy and growth
Inflation, monetary policy and growth
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Dissent brewed over aloof leadership?
Contempt of court provision vague: Former Supreme Court, High Court judges
Contempt of court provision vague: Former Supreme Court, High Court judges
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
Covid update: Serum Institute clarifies; SOPs for TV shoots; weekend lockdown
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallyMS DhoniSushant Singh RajputHartalika Teej 2020 WishesChandrayaan-2

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In