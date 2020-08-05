e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Aug 05, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Andhra Pradesh cop suspended for kicking and slapping complainant

Andhra Pradesh cop suspended for kicking and slapping complainant

The Andhra Pradesh Police said it will not tolerate highhanded behaviour in the force.

india Updated: Aug 05, 2020 16:47 IST
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Srinivasa Rao Apparasu| Edited by Sabir Hussain
Hindustan Times, Hyderabad
The police officer allegedly kicked the complainant in the stomach and slapped him.
The police officer allegedly kicked the complainant in the stomach and slapped him.(Representative Photo/PTI)
         

The Andhra Pradesh police on Wednesday suspended a police inspector in Srikakulam district for allegedly kicking and beating a villager who went to the police station to complain about a dispute over distribution of house sites on Tuesday.

A video of the inspector, C Venugopal of Palasa-Kasigbugga town police station, kicking Marri Jagan from Tekkalipatnam village of Palasa block on his stomach and slapping him a couple of times, went viral in the social media, triggering protests from opposition parties and local Scheduled Caste organisations.

Following instructions from state deputy chief minister Dharmana Krishna Das, district superintendent of police Amit Bardar and deputy inspector general L K V Ranga Rao ordered a probe into the incident and took action against the erring police inspector.

Amit Bardar told reporters later in the afternoon that Venugopal had been placed under suspension and a probe had been ordered. Condemning the behaviour of the inspector against the villager, he apologised to the victim’s family on behalf of the police. “We shall take measures to prevent recurrence of such instances in future,” he assured.

Andhra Pradesh director general of police Gautam Sawang also said such “highhanded behaviour is not acceptable in the police department.”

The AP police, through its Twitter handle, said it will not tolerate highhanded behavior.

“An incident was reported regarding Police behaviour with Youth in Srikakulam Dist. Inspector Kasibugga has been suspended for his highhanded #behaviour. An enquiry has also been ordered to go into the facts. Such behaviour cannot be tolerated within #APPolice & @POLICESRIKAKULM,” it tweeted.

According to the police, the family of Marri Jagan had a dispute over land patta with some others in the village. On Tuesday evening, Jagan and his mother went to the Kasibugga police station to lodge a complaint.

The inspector suddenly got angry and kicked the man out of the police station and slapped him repeatedly. The victim’s mother came to his rescue and took him away.

Opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu tweeted the video of the attack and condemned the attack on the youth: “Shocking! Under orders from YSRCP Leaders, a Dalit man who went to lodge a complaint at the Police Station in Palasa, Srikakulam, was kicked & slapped by police even as his mother wailed & tried protecting her son. When will this YSRCP sponsored brutality & madness stop in AP?”

Naidu’s son and TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh also condemned the incident and accused the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government of being a mute spectator to the attacks on Dalits.

tags
top news
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
‘Lord Ram living in tents for years, will finally get a temple’: PM Modi
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
Imran Khan’s new ‘political map’ will backfire on Pakistan. Here is why
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
The beginning of a new era, says Amit Shah after Ram temple bhoomi pujan
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘India’s move in J&K illegal’: China on one year of Article 370 abrogation
‘Have prized Babri mosque brick at home’: UP minister on big Ram temple day
‘Have prized Babri mosque brick at home’: UP minister on big Ram temple day
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
Local train services, BEST buses hit hard as heavy rain lashes Mumbai, Thane
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
‘Most powerful ever to rip through Beirut’: Death toll reaches at least 100
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
Ram Temple | ‘BJP, RSS intervention expedited the process’: Rita Joshi
trending topics
Ram Temple Groundbreaking Ceremony LIVECoronavirus LiveAyodhya Ram TempleLadakhMumbai Rains

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In