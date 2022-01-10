Andhra Pradesh imposes night curfew as Covid cases see sudden jump. Check details

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday said night curfew will be imposed across the state between 11pm to 5am to contain the recent spread of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19).

The decision came as the state saw a sudden jump in infections with over 4,000 cases being added in just the last five days.

During a review meeting held during the day, chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed health department officials to enforce other restrictions as well and ensure people strictly follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to check the spread of the virus.

It was also decided that only 200 people will be permitted for any outdoor event, while 100 will be allowed for an indoor event.

Only alternate seating will be permitted in cinema halls and auditoria. Physical distancing should be maintained in all places of worship.

"Ensure that people necessarily wear a (facial) mask. If not, impose a penalty. Shops and business establishments should strictly follow all Covid restrictions," the chief minister told officials.

Reddy also asked the officials to set up one Covid Care Centre with all facilities in each of the 175 Assembly constituencies. He further asked the 104 emergency call centre to be strengthened so that any calls for medical help are promptly responded to.