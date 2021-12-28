Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Andhra seals top rank in Good Governance Index, credits farmer welfare schemes
Andhra seals top rank in Good Governance Index, credits farmer welfare schemes

“We have been implementing various welfare activities for farmers in the last two years, and the change is clearly visible,” said Andhra Pradesh’s agriculture minister Kurasala Kanna Babu
The Andhra Pradesh government has credited farmer welfare schemes for the state’s No. 1 rank in agriculture and allied sectors in the Good Governance Index 2021. (ANI/ Representational image)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 05:23 PM IST
By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

The Andhra Pradesh government has credited farmer welfare schemes for the state’s No. 1 rank in agriculture and allied sectors in the Good Governance Index 2021 by recording 11.3% growth over the last two years.

“We have been implementing various welfare activities for the farmers in the last two years and the change is clearly visible,” said state agriculture minister Kurasala Kanna Babu.

In a statement, special chief secretary (agriculture) Poonam Malakondaiah said on Monday the growth rate in the agriculture and allied sectors was 6.3% in 2019. “The growth in the horticulture produce went up from 4.7% to 12.3% in the last two years and growth in the dairy sector increased from 1.4% to 11.7%.” The statement said in crop insurance implementation, the state scored 26.1 out of 30 points.

Malakondaiah said Andhra Pradesh topped the composite ranking in the agriculture and allied sectors in the index. Union home minister Amit Shah released the Good Governance Index 2021 on Saturday.

Malakondaiah said the government has set up the Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) as one-point-facilitation centres at 10,778 locations in the state. She added as a result farmers are able to get all the seeds, fertilisers, animal, feed fish feed, and all other inputs that they require in their villages. Malakondaiah said crops are insured free-of-cost and linked to e-crop at the RBKs, where all the farmers get registered and their claims are settled. “The RBKs have received recognition from NITI Aayog and also the agriculture ministry.”

Srinivasa Rao Apparasu

Srinivasa Rao is Senior Assistant Editor based out of Hyderabad covering developments in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana.

