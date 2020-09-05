Andhra tops ease of doing business rankings

india

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 23:51 IST

Andhra Pradesh has bagged the top rank among states for the third consecutive time in the annual ease of doing business ranking of states and Union Territories.

The rankings — based on the implementation of the Business Reforms Action Plan 2019 — were announced by the Department of Industrial Promotion and Internal Trade (DPIIT) in a video-conference chaired by Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal, too, was present on the occasion.

Andhra industries minister Mekapati Gautam Reddy said these rankings were a testimony to the investor-friendly commitment of the state.

The exercise was aimed at promoting competition among states with a view to improving the business climate to attract domestic as well as foreign investments.

Registering a jump of 10 places in the rankings, Uttar Pradesh occupied the second position in 2019 as against 12th in 2018. Telangana slipped to the third position from second in 2018.

It was followed by Madhya Pradesh (4th), Jharkhand (5th), Chhattisgarh (6th), Himachal Pradesh (7th), Rajasthan (8th), West Bengal (9th) and Gujarat (10th). Delhi’s position improved to 12th from 23rd in the last edition, while Gujarat slipped from 5th place in 2018. Among the laggards, Assam stood at 20th, J&K at 21st, Goa at 24th, Bihar at 26th and Kerala 28th place. Tripura was ranked at the bottom 36th.

Releasing the report, Sitharaman said states had taken the exercise in its true sense and it would help states and UTs to become better place to do business.

“Some states have shown extraordinary energy in putting together action plans and making sure that reforms happen. States have embraced the true spirit behind the State Business Reforms Action Plan,” she said.

Goyal said these rankings reflected the efforts that states and UTs were doing to better their systems and processes. It is also a wake-up call for those states which have slipped in the ranking, he said.

Goyal said the ministry was working on steps such as creating a single-window system for approvals and clearances.

In the 2015 index — when it was first released — Gujarat featured at the top, with Andhra Pradesh grabbing the second position and Telangana 13th. In 2016, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana jointly topped the chart. In the last ranking released in July 2018, Andhra Pradesh topped the chart, followed by Telangana and Haryana (3rd).

Haryana slipped to 16th position in the latest ranking.

The Business Reform Action Plan 2018-19 includes 181 reform points covering 45 business regulatory areas such as access to information, single window system, labour, and environment.

The DPIIT, in collaboration with the World Bank, conducts an annual reform exercise for all States/UTs under the Business Reform Action Plan (BRAP).

In the World Bank’s latest ‘Doing Business’ report, India has jumped 14 places to the 63rd position.