Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday said the state will emerge as the future destination for wellness and happiness. Andhra will be future hub for wellness, happiness: CM Naidu

Addressing a tourism conclave in Vijayawada, Naidu said his goal is to make Andhra Pradesh a wealthy, healthy, and happy state.

"Andhra Pradesh will be the future destination for wellness and happiness. My goal is a wealthy, healthy, happy Andhra Pradesh—that is the goal I have set," the Chief Minister said.

He unveiled an ambitious vision to position Andhra Pradesh as a global leader in tourism, describing the sector as the engine of future growth and emphasising its central role in driving economic transformation, employment generation, and cultural promotion.

Observing that one in every ten jobs created globally comes from the tourism sector, Naidu said it generates eight jobs for every ₹1 lakh invested, more than sectors like IT, manufacturing, and agriculture.

Naidu outlined plans to grow the sector’s employment share from 12 per cent to 15 per cent and increase its contribution to the state’s Gross State Domestic Product from ₹74,000 crore to ₹2.4 lakh crore by 2029.

From the 19,500 hotel rooms currently available in the state, Naidu said the target is to scale up to 50,000 rooms by 2029.

Highlighting the potential for temple tourism, Naidu said Andhra Pradesh is home to 21 temples that each generate over ₹1 crore annually.

From ancient cities and a 1,000-kilometre coastline to forest reserves and riverine systems like the Godavari and Krishna, Naidu listed the state’s natural and spiritual strengths.

The government is developing seven anchor hubs—Visakhapatnam, Araku, Rajahmundry, Amaravati, Srisailam, Gandikota, and Tirupati—along with over 25 thematic circuits, including 10 temple circuits, five coastal circuits, four river routes, two cruise circuits, two Buddhist circuits, and three eco-tourism trails, he said, detailing the TDP-led NDA government’s plans to promote tourism.

Presenting the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Policy 2024–29 as a game changer, Naidu said the government has granted industry status to the tourism sector.

Incentives for tourism investors include 100 per cent stamp duty exemption, electricity duty reimbursement for five years, State Goods and Services Tax reimbursements for up to 15 years, and fast-tracked clearances under the "speed of doing business" initiative.

Speed of doing business in real-time will cut red tape, and I am ready to introduce more reforms if needed, he said.

Further, Naidu invited yoga guru Baba Ramdev, who attended the event, to serve as Andhra Pradesh’s advisor for tourism.

"I am asking Baba Ramdevji to be our advisor for tourism. He will be the best brand manager and promoter for Andhra Pradesh. Then, automatically, tourism will flourish in the state in a big way," Naidu added.

